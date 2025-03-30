Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson shares hilarious clip of the driver cycling while she follows in a car

Carlos Sainz was strolling on the streets with his bicycle as his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson hilariously followed him in a car. She shared the clip of Sainz cycling on social media, amusing the fans with the witty moment.

Sainz, a four-time F1 race winner, is often in the headlines for his personal life. He is reportedly dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson for sometime now. Donaldson's appearances on the paddock during race weekends last year further fueled the speculations. This season as well, the model was seen supporting Sainz in Australia.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz went cycling on the streets And Rebecca Donaldson joined him, though not on a bicycle. She instead followed him in a car and shared a hilarious video on social media.

Carlos Sainz was released by Ferrari this year as they signed Lewis Hamilton to a multi-year contract. The Spanish driver then joined Williams Racing, though the results so far haven't been encouraging.

In his debut for Williams, Sainz crashed on the first lap in Melbourne, Australia. Moreover, in China, he finished P10, earning a solitary point for his team. On the flip side, he is getting outperformed by his teammate Alex Albon. Albon clinched a sensational P5 finish in Australia, followed by another P7 result in China.

Interestingly, some wild theories suggested that Sainz and Albon are made to race on different cars and equipment, a possible explanation for the gap in performance. However, Williams team principal James Vowles bluntly rejected the rumors, saying from chassis to front wings to gearboxes, everything is the same for Albon and Sainz.

Carlos Sainz puzzled with Williams' lack of pace

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix Of China ?(Image Source: Getty)

A DNF and P10 is what Williams driver Carlos Sainz has managed to achieve in the first two races of the 2025 F1 season. In China, the Spaniard was puzzled with the loss of pace in the car and admitted struggling to extract maximum performance.

Talking to Motorsport Week, he said:

“We got it right with the strategy; unfortunately, the pace of the car was…we were just not there, struggling with the front tires again. A bit puzzled, to be honest, not happy because ever since I jumped in this car, I was very quick in testing, so I don’t know where the pace has gone for this weekend."

Carlos Sainz previously stated that he had less time in testing to adjust to the new Williams car. He also urged the FIA to increase the window of pre-season testing, as it is a crucial phase for new drivers who are either debuting or switching teams.

Sainz and all the other F1 drivers will next be seen in action at the Japanese Grand Prix, which will take place on April 6.

