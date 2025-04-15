Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson turns heads in her latest Instagram post

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, stunned her fans as she made an appearance at Dior’s Fall 2025 Collection event in Kyoto this week. The model took to instagram, sharing a video from the event, in which she could be seen wearing a two-toned trench coat, while standing in front of the iconic Dior backdrop.

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson first met in 2023, and sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in Milan in June of the same year. The couple subsequently started appearing together at race weekends since, confirming their relationship.

Donaldson is a Scottish model and business owner, based in London. She started modelling when she was 17-years-old and has carved out a successful career for herself, and has even launched her own athleisure brand named Muse Activewear.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old posted a video from what seems to be her latest modelling gig, as she made an appearance at the Dior Fall Collection event in Kyoto, Japan. She could be seen wearing a stylish black and light grey trench coat for the event.

"what an incredible evening in Kyoto for the @dior Fall 2025 Collection"

Outside of her modelling career, Donaldson has been in the headlines for her relationship with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard is currently in the other corner of Asia, as he comes off a disappointing outing at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.

Sainz's poor start to life at Williams continued in Bahrain, as the 30-year-old was forced to retire his car after a collision with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda left a huge hole in the sidepod of his FW47. Prior to that, Sainz was having a solid weekend, having outqualified his teammate Alex Albon for the first time this season, and was even running high in the points at the start of the race after a solid qualifying performance.

Carlos Sainz was given an incorrect penalty after the Bahrain GP

Carlos Sainz driving his #55 WIlliams car during the Bahrain Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Saudi Arabia, after the FIA deemed that he did not serve his 10 second time penalty, which was given to him during the Bahrain GP. The notice was subsequently recalled after the governing body realised that the Spaniard did serve his penalty before retiring from the race.

Sainz received a 10-second time penalty during the Bahrain GP, as he was deemed to be at fault for forcing Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli off the road, after the Spaniard locked up into turn 10. This incident occurred the first lap after the safety car restart, as Sainz was already struggling with downforce due to his prior incident with Tsunoda.

After the race ended in Sakhir on Sunday, the FIA notified Williams that Sainz would now have to serve a three-place grid penalty in next weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, as he failed to serve his 10-second time penalty during the Bahrain GP. But the Williams driver did infact serve his time penalty, as he came into the pits just a lap before retiring, specifically to serve the penalty.

The FIA later recalled this notice, and clarified that the stewards did not receive this information during the race due to problem with the race control system [via the Race]. Speaking after the race, Sainz put his near collision with Antonelli down as a 'heat of the moment' incident.

