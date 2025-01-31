Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca rocks chic black ensemble and scarf in latest travel update

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson shared a picture of her mirror selfie while rocking a stylish ensemble. The Scottish model has been dating the Spanish driver since the middle of 2023 when they were first rumored as a pair.

The couple is often spotted in the paddock arriving at race weekends, with Donaldson cheering on the Spaniard during races. However, they like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with Sainz only giving nuggets of information on the subject to the media.

On her Instagram Story, Rebecca Donaldson shared a mirror selfie in the lift where she could be seen wearing a chic black outfit with a white scarf while traveling to the UK for a modeling event at the Peninsula Hotel.

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson from her Story...Credits-Instagram (@iamrebeccad)

The former Ferrari driver had earlier dated Isabel Hernaez for over six years and was often spotted in the paddock with his longtime girlfriend before calling it quits in 2023.

Carlos Sainz hilariously claims of getting in trouble with his girlfriend

Carlos Sainz found himself in deep waters with his girlfriend when he hilariously gave a reason behind watching the 2023 smash hit "Barbie".

During the 2024 Miami GP, the Spaniard along with his ex-teammate Charles Leclerc was asked in an interview if they had watched the Academy Award-nominated movie. To which, the four-time F1 race winner excited replied:

“Yeah of course, but only because of her [Margot Robbie]… I’m joking, I’m joking. My gf will not be happy with this.”

Leclerc too piled on the fun as he claimed:

"You’re going to sleep on the couch tonight.”

The 30-year-old left the Ferrari F1 team at the end of the 2024 season when his contract was not renewed due to the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in the Italian team in 2025. He ultimately joined the Williams F1 team after rejecting offers from other potential suitors like Alpine and Audi for a long-term deal.

Speaking with El Cafelito, Carlos Sainz's father spoke about his son's switch to the Grove-based outfit and reflected:

“There are drivers who peak quickly, show everything, and then stagnate or fall back. Carlos continues to improve every year. It will be a difficult year at Williams. They finished second to last in the championship, but he is full of enthusiasm and is very eager to get started.

“He had a hard time processing the news from Ferrari. Then he also had to process that, due to various circumstances, Mercedes and Red Bull did not open doors for him. And when that was all over, he decided to go to Williams. I see him starting the season very motivated and full of energy.”

Carlos Sainz signed a multi-year deal with the British team that would see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season at least and have a new teammate in the form of Alex Albon for a couple of seasons.

