Carlos Sainz’s Girlfriend wows in a dreamy white bikini during tropical getaway

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, rocked a white bikini that she could be seen wearing in a picture she posted on her social media handle. She was seemingly blending in with the blue waters and the skies, as the yachts behind her drew a contrast in white.
Donaldson has been involved in modeling since a young age. Her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant when she was just 17, prior to adulthood. This gave her a kick start in her career, which has so far seen her getting featured on various popular publications, including the likes of Marie Claire Mexico and Vogue Ukraine.
Her popular works have gained her over 565,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts her photoshoot updates with luxury brands. Rebecca Donaldson, following her social media trend, posted a beautifully contrasting picture on her Instagram story dressed in a white bikini set.
Donaldson recently rose to more popularity after she became a regular visitor to the F1 Paddock with Carlos Sainz. The duo has been dating for the past two years now after first being spotted in Milan in 2023.
Although she is most popularly known as a model, there is more to her professional life than that.
Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson reveals how explored her entrepreneurial side
As mentioned, Rebecca Donaldson has more to describe her professional life than just modeling. She always dreamed of owning a clothing brand, and the COVID-19 period gave her the right opportunity. She revealed that she had enough time to focus on herself and think about the inception of her clothing brand.
"I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless," she said (via PEOPLE). "So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand."
She further revealed working a corporate job for a short time, but she left shortly after six months of work and decided to work on her brand.
"I've part-time worked in that sort of role however I've only ever lasted around 6 months," she said. "This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!"
Her brand is called Muse Activewear. It has been rather successful with her backing.
Meanwhile, her partner Carlos Sainz has been getting along with the 2025 F1 season with Williams Racing. He joined the team this season after Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton.
Sainz has been quite strong in the seat and has managed to put the team in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship along with his teammate, Alex Albon.