Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson turns heads with her latest Instagram post

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, shared glimpses from her recent trip to Kyoto in Japan for Dior's Fall 2025 Collection week. Fans reacted to the pictures in awe as she revealed the bold and traditional outfits that she wore during the week.

Rebecca Donaldson is a Scottish model currently based in the United Kingdom. She attended the Perth Academy, but was only 17 when her first venture with modeling began after her mother enrolled her for a beauty pageant. Since then, she has devoted herself into the field and regularly makes appearances in modeling shows for famous brands and makes the cover of popular magazines.

Earlier this month, Donaldson visited Kyoto, Japan, for Dior's Fall 2025 Collection week, where she was spotted trying out different outfits. Some of them also followed the Japanese tradition, while others were rather subtle, delivering a bold look. She gained over 60,000 likes on the carousel of pictures shortly after she posted them on Instagram.

"days filled with culture and matcha 🍵♥️," Donaldson wrote on social media.

Donaldson was first spotted with Carlos Sainz back in 2023, and they sparked dating rumors shortly after. The Spaniard, driving for Ferrari at the time, soon confirmed their relationship and the couple has been dating since.

Carlos Sainz reviews incident with Yuki Tsunoda during "frustrating" Bahrain GP

Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season after Lewis Hamilton replaced him at Ferrari. He proved to be a strong teammate to Alex Albon, and the two were expected to help the team compete in the midfield. However, Sainz has been facing quite a few challenges.

He was competing decently during the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier last week when a short tangle with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda left him with major damage on his sidepod, forcing him to retire from the race. Reviewing the race, Carlos Sainz mentioned that he tried to compete with other cars before the incident but couldn't match their pace.

"To be honest we were just fighting the whole race with cars that were quicker than us," Sainz said (via F1). "A bit frustrating because you are there with them, you try to stay with them, but then you deg your tyres more trying to keep up with them because you are pushing a bit harder."

"And then I started to go backwards after giving it a shot to staying with them. It got a bit hectic at one point with Yuki, sent a big one down the inside and then exiting Turn 1 I think he lost the rear and touched me. It cost me the damage and then from then on I had a second to a second and a half of car damage, so I had to retire."

Carlos Sainz has faced DNFs twice this season following damage to the car. Rest, his P10 finish in China has been the most point-scoring race for him this year. However, he is expected to acquaint with the car and improve performance throughout the season's length.

