Carlos Sainz shares his honest opinion on why he doesn't call any fellow F1 driver his 'friend'

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz claimed that he would not call his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris his 'friend', given that they continue to be rivals on the track. Sainz is one of the more popular drivers among the fans, but he also enjoys great camaraderie and respect from the current grid.

Ad

The 30-year-old has been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport for a decade and has won four times thus far. Sainz is known for his intense and hardworking style on the track, but off it, he shares good dynamics with Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Fernando Alonso.

While appearing on the High Performance podcast, Carlos Sainz spoke about the difficulties of maintaining friendships with fellow drivers. The Spaniard gave the reason why he would not term any drivers as his 'friend', saying:

Ad

Trending

"A friend for me is someone I would tell secrets and I wouldn't tell you know, I haven't met anyone that I would tell my secrets to. To me, if that's the question, I found really good people, but I haven't made true friends. I think Lando, when we stop being rivals when we are both 40-45, I think we will be very good friends."

Ad

"Like we do get on very well, but until your rivals, you get on well with him, I get on very well with Charles, the word friend for me is so powerful that I'm not able to use it with someone that is not my best friend, right, those for me are my friends," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Sainz made his debut on the grid with Max Verstappen as Red Bull juniors racing for Toro Rosso in 2015.

Carlos Sainz sheds light on his dynamic with Max Verstappen

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz shared that he got on well with Red Bull driver and four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen despite reports of the two being rivals during their Toro Rosso days.

Ad

On the High Performance podcast, he shed light on his dynamic with the Dutchman and said:

“The only thing I could say is that I genuinely get on well with Max. This is what people don’t see from the outside. We had a rivalry in our first year in Formula 1 at Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry in terms of how we used to go about racing."

Ad

"If that’s the reason, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want me next to Max, because I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1,” he added.

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen fought hard against each other, but the latter eventually earned a promotion to Red Bull in the middle of the 2016 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More