Carlos Sainz spotted with former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 10, 2025 13:36 GMT
Carlos Sainz spotted with Dricus Du Plessis [Image source: Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@dricusduplessis]
Carlos Sainz spotted with Dricus du Plessis [Image source: Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@dricusduplessis]

F1 star Carlos Sainz was spotted with former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in Barcelona. The South African shared an Instagram post on Thursday featuring Sainz, as he got behind a weighted F1 rig.

Ad

The F1 and UFC worlds collaborated on Thursday, as Dricus du Plessis shared an Instagram post with Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz. The two athletes met in a gym in Barcelona, Spain, as Du Plessis even got behind what appeared to be a strength and conditioning training rig, resembling an F1 rig.

The 31-year-old also shared that he learned a thing or two from Sainz.

"What an incredible day learning from a legend like @carlossainz55"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Carlos Sainz also shared his reaction to meeting Du Plessis, as he left a comment under the post.

"Great to meet you! 👊"
Screen grab of Carlos Sainz&#039; comment under du Plessis&#039; post [Instagram/@dricusduplessis]
Screen grab of Carlos Sainz' comment under du Plessis' post [Instagram/@dricusduplessis]

Dricus du Plessis first became the UFC middleweight champion in January 2024 after he bested defending champion Sean Strickland. He then defended his title by beating Israel Adesanya in August of the same year, before defeating Strickland in a rematch again in January this year.

Ad

Du Plessis lost his title after losing what was only his third ever professional bout to Khamzat Chimaev in August.

Carlos Sainz was spotted meeting him in Spain, as the F1 star was seemingly taking some time off amid the two-week gap between the recently concluded Singapore GP and the upcoming United States GP.

The 31-year-old completed a brilliant comeback drive in Singapore, as he finished 10th to score one point for Williams. He, along with his teammate Alex Albon, started from the back of the grid after they were disqualified from qualifying for a technical infringement.

Ad

Carlos Sainz claims Williams need to "keep getting better" after mixed Singapore GP

Sainz after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Sainz after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz claimed that the Williams team needs to keep improving after a mixed Singapore GP weekend. The driver also added that finishing 10th after starting 18th made for a "good day."

Ad

Speaking after the race at the Marina Bay circuit, Sainz claimed that a better result might have been on the cards in a "normal weekend."

"I think in a clean, normal weekend, P7, P8 was on the cards. We finished P10 so was not a big drama and our rivals didn't get a lot of points so we managed to salvage the weekend a bit," said Sainz, via Formula1.com.
Ad
"At the same time, we need to keep getting better. Today, we executed a perfect race, I think we were the only car of the field to move forward with a midfield car, to go through 18th to 10th, when you see how little position variation there's been today I think it's definitely a good day," he added.

Sainz also claimed that apart from the team error, which got him disqualified, he himself didn't do a good job in the Saturday session. He also added that 2025 was the year for the Williams team to make mistakes and learn from them.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications