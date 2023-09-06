Carlos Sainz Sr. takes brutal shots at Ferrari for ill-treating his son: "It's always my son who asks if he can attack”

In the final laps of the Italian GP, Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were involved in a frantic fight for podium honors at Monza. The Spaniard put on stern defense to claim his first podium finish of the season in front of the Tifosi while Leclerc had to settle for the fourth position.

After the conclusion of the Italian GP, Carlos Sainz Sr. fired shots at Ferrari, as he was frustrated with how the team dealt with such situations. He was baffled by the different decisions the team has taken whenever its two drivers are fighting for position. Carlos Sainz Sr said on DAZN:

"Now that it's over, I prefer that it happened like this, with racing rather than a team order. It's strange that sometimes Ferrari drivers can attack each other and other times they can't. Sometimes, they are free to fight, other times they are not. It's curious. Ferrari seems to behave differently depending on the situation."

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Carlos Sainz Sr. also raised concerns regarding the inequality in the Ferrari camp. The two-time WRC champion slammed the Italian team for favoring Charles Leclerc and allowing them to fight when his son was ahead on track. He added that the situation was completely opposite when Sainz was behind Leclerc, as his son had to request to attack Leclerc.

"It’s always my son who asks if he can attack. And Carlos is always the one who has to understand why he can't overtake if he's behind," he said.

"But when Leclerc is behind, the positions are not fixed. But it does not matter. Given the end of the race, I preferred that everything was done without instructions with my son on the podium."

Despite the differing strategy calls, team principal Fred Vasseur has frequently insisted that both Ferrari drivers have equal footing within the team, and there is no lead driver at Scuderia.

Ferrari team principal clarifies the decision to let Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc battle at Monza

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc were involved in an intense tussle for third position. Ferrari ordered the two drivers to fight but added a clause of 'no risk' attached to it.

However, the two drivers fought tooth and nail with Sainz defending aggressively and Leclerc coming perilously close to wiping both of them out of the race.

Italy F1 GP

Despite the close calls, team principal Fred Vasseur defended the team decision as he remarked:

"If we hadn’t let them race, you would have asked us exactly the same question: Why don’t you let them race?" he said to motorsport.com. "I think it was the best way to thank the Tifosi, and I wasn’t comfortable stopping them with five laps to go,"

Vasseur added that he would have a chat with the two drivers about the aggressive driving in the debrief.