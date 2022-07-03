Carlos Sainz stayed 'calm' and 'patient' which helped him secure his maiden pole in F1 at 2022 British GP, says Ferrari boss

Carlos Sainz scored the first pole position of his career in Saturday's qualifying for the 2022 F1 British GP, and he did that by remaining 'calm' and 'patient', according to Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto. Speaking to the media after the race, Binotto was quite complimentary of the Spaniard as he talked about the importance of staying calm in these conditions.

Sainz has had a rough start to the season with multiple DNFs to his name, but in the last few races, he has started to put things together in a better way. In a conversation with SkyF1, Binotto said:

“Congrats to him, I think it’s well deserved as he keeps getting more and more confidence with the car. He had a good weekend in Canada but the qualy was not so great in Canada. I think that getting the confidence you stay more calm.”

“And I think that the fact that he has been on [pole] today because he stayed calm [in] difficult and tricky conditions where you need to keep the temperature in the tyres, get the right moment, the right condition, etc. And being patient, being there at the right moment, and good luck.”

Still a question mark over what the strategy would be for Carlos Sainz

Ferrari did not look as competitive as Red Bull in the dry on Saturday for the 2022 F1 British GP weekend. Speaking about the race, Mattia Binotto admitted things were still not entirely clear when it came to what strategy the team would employ for Carlos Sainz.

The Italian said:

“It seems that in the dry this morning, Max [Verstappen] was very fast and very competitive. We are a bit behind, showing that out here. It’s very difficult and tomorrow’s race can be a different picture to the qualy, but still coming here in Silverstone is such a difficult weather condition, difficult track, being P1 and P3 is a great result showing that overall the team, the drivers and the car can be competitive and now stay focused on the race tomorrow.”

“Strategy: one, two, three stops, no idea. Which tyres to choose, no idea again. I think there can be different scenarios out there, and tyre management we know here, front left [is] always an issue for the amount of energy.”

Carlos Sainz is only the second Spaniard to score pole position at the British GP since Fernando Alonso did so in 2012. He will be aiming to score his first win to cap off a strong weekend for himself.

