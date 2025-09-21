Carlos Sainz takes a subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton as he secures his first podium for Williams

Carlos Sainz pulled off a stellar performance at the recently concluded Azerbaijan GP as the Williams driver picked up his maiden podium for his new team. Following his achievement, Sainz took a subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton, citing his adaptation to the car, and hailed himself as the best-adapted driver.

After a brilliant qualifying performance on Saturday, where he managed P2, Sainz managed to hold on to the podium place and finished Sunday's race in P3. He came home behind race winner Max Verstappen and the driver in P2, George Russell.

With this, he secured his first-ever podium for the team he started racing for this year. After the race, Sainz arrived for the post-race interview, and this was when he took a subtle dig at Hamilton.

"Out of all the drivers who have changed teams, I have been the one who adapted best to the car," Sainz said in the interview. (Via DAZN)

Notably, this was a soft dig at Hamilton as Sainz had to make way for him at Ferrari at the end of last year, after the former parted ways with Mercedes. Moreover, his performance has been statistically better and at par with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, thanks to his recent podium.

On the other hand, Hamilton has yet to pick up a win or a podium with his new team, whereas his teammate, Charles Leclerc, has five podiums to his name. The seven-time world champion's best performance came at the 2025 Chinese GP, where he won the sprint race.

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after brilliant Azerbaijan GP performance

Following the conclusion of the Azerbaijan GP race, Carlos Sainz let his feelings known. Speaking to the media in the post-race interview, here's what the Williams driver said as he picked up the maiden podium for his new team:

Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams celebrates with his team in parc ferme - Source: Getty

"Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am, how good this feels. We have been fighting hard all year and today we proved when we have the speed, and everything comes together, we can do some amazing things."

"I'm extremely proud of everyone at Williams. We are the rise, we are [going] in the right direction. We have had a lot of incidents, and now I understand why it had to happen to give me this podium like this. A life lesson to keep believing and keep trusting yourself as sooner or later it all pays off," he further added. (Via Sky Sports F1)

After 17 races and three sprints, Carlos Sainz is in P12 of the Drivers' Championship with 31 points. His teammate, Alex Albon, is in P8 with 70 points. Williams are in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 101 points.

