Carlos Sainz wants to race with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the Le Mans 24

Carlos Sainz is open to partnering with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the oldest active endurance racing event in the world and is held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. Along with the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500, it forms the Triple Crown of Motorsport. Graham Hill remains the only driver to have achieved this (unofficial) feat in motorsport.

When asked about racing in Le Mans alongside Leclerc, Sainz stated that he was open to it and was even discussing the possibility with the Monegasque.

"We were talking about it actually, whether we could race together in a car in Le Mans, with Charles. I would do it," he said. (via Twitter/@sainzclec)

Leclerc also recently expressed his desire to take part in Le Mans. However, he was quick to add that a packed Formula 1 calendar makes it difficult for him to take part in any other category in motorsports.

"I think it's an incredible race and I would love to participate one day. I don't know when, but I would love to - it was incredible," he said (via RacingNews365)

"With more and more races in F1 it starts to become more and more difficult I think to fit another race in another category where you need to do testing. If the calendar lets me do it, why not? But at the moment it looks difficult," he added.

"An incredible feat" - Carlos Sains on Ferrari's first 24 Hours of Le Mans win since 1965

At the 100th anniversary race of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, Ferrari emerged victorious. Despite competing as a top-level works team for the first time in 50 years, they surprised everyone by beating five-time defending champions Toyota to the title.

Ferrari's 10th top-level Le Mans win comes 58 years after their last victory.

The introduction of new 'hypercar' rules, which allow for a broader design brief than other series, has seen several manufacturers make a return to the sport. Besides Ferrari, the likes of Peugeot, Porsche, and Cadillac were all in action at the event, with very different-looking cars.

Carlos Sainz took pride in the win and praised the team for their "incredible" achievement.

"It was an incredible feat by the team. We are all very proud of what we achieved," he stated.

Ferrari's Le Mans team comprised Italian pair Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi and Britain’s James Calado. Toyota (Sebastian Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa) finished second while Cadillac (Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, and Richard Westbrook) finished third.

