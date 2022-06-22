Carlos Sainz 'will soon take his first victory', says Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto

Carlos Sainz will get his chance to stand on the top-step of the podium soon enough, according to Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto.

The Spaniard has 150 race starts to his name in F1, but is yet to claim a win in the sport. To put it into context, Max Verstappen, who began his career alongside Sainz, has 26 wins and a world championship to his name in the same number of GP starts.

However, Binotto has faith that Carlos Sainz will taste victory in the near future. Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport after the 27-year-old finished in P2 behind Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, the Italian said:

“[Carlos] Sainz is driving better than at the beginning of the season and will soon take his first victory. Today he had something more and it is a pity that he did not win. Without a little mistake, perhaps he would have made it, but he was good at keeping the pace and attacking until the last lap.”

Sainz, who has had three P2 finishes this season alone, spoke to the media after finishing behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, saying:

“I gave it my all to pass the Red Bull, but to overtake here you need a bit more than two or three extra tenths. Even though I’m disappointed at not getting the win, there are many positives to take from Canada. We were the fastest on track and I felt much better in the car, being able to push constantly throughout the race.”

Carlos Sainz surprised by FIA's quick action after complaining of porpoising in F1 cars

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he did not expect the FIA to act as swiftly as they did to address the safety concerns related to porpoising raised by the drivers following the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

Sainz was one of many F1 drivers to implore the authorities to tackle porpoising before it became a serious concern for the sport. The FIA responded to this with a new set of technical directives with the hopes that teams will put the safety of drivers at the top of their priority list.

Speaking at a pre-race press conference at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard said:

“The FIA has definitely listened to the conversation that we had with them in the last few weeks and to the drivers’ complaints. To be honest, I didn’t expect such an early response or such an early action. Because I think we really need to look into the detail of what are the actions we need to take to make these cars [better] in the future.”

He went on to say:

“But let’s see how these rules are. I think they’re going to start affecting pretty much every team in the grid because everyone is just running as stuff and as low as they can. But I’m interested to see how it affects everyone really, see how it goes.”

Sainz and Ferrari will now have to wait until the 2022 F1 British GP to see how these directives impact the rest of their season. Heading into the race week at Silverstone, Carlos Sainz is P5 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 102 points after nine rounds of racing.

