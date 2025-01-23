Carmen Mundt cozies up to beau George Russell during romantic getaway as she gears up for a "crazy 2025"

Mercedes driver George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt's vacation photos from the Cayman Island have garnered quite the buzz, given the couple looks stunning in the aesthetic pictures. In a recent post, Carmen Mundt flaunted a coral swimsuit among multiple pictures of her getaway with Russell with the caption:

"My favourite time of the year 🧡Walking up at 5:30am organising the year, getting our body and mind ready for a crazy 2025!"

Enjoying time together in the post-season break, the carousel features an adorable snippet of Carmen cozying up to George Russel and multiple glimpses of the F1 racer's girlfriend working out in the rain. In one of the pictures, Carmen Mundt looks stunning in a backless overall while another picture showcases Russell walking along the beach.

Carmen's beau Russell also posted a carousel of photos from their trip to the Cayman Islands, where they stayed at The Ritz Carlton. Both posts show that they had a fun beachside vacation in each other's company.

As a part of one of her Q&A sessions on Instagram, Carmen revealed that she and Russell met in London through a mutual friend. The pair has been together since 2020, and have often been spotted vacationing together in addition to their public appearances.

"Nothing I enjoy more than G’s success": Carmen Mundt comments on balancing work and supporting George Russell

George Russell walks in the paddock with girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit - Source: Getty

In an Instagram Q&A session, Carmen Mundt was asked if it is hard to balance work and supporting her boyfriend, as she shows up to watch George Russell's races. According to Carmen's LinkedIn, she worked as an investor relations associate at Ruffer LLP, London, from June 2022 to October 2023. She announced her decision to get back to studying via an Instagram post in December 2023.

Responding to the question, she mentioned that watching the 26-year-old speedster compete takes her head away from work and that she enjoys the sport and "spending time with him". Carmen added:

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than G’s success,"

George Russell has also been vocal about Carmen Mundt's support in his F1 journey and he opened up about the same in an interview with Square Mile from April 2023. The F1 racer was asked who he reaches out to when things get tough in a mentally taxing sport like Formula 1 to which he responded by saying:

"I speak to my friends, my girlfriend’s incredibly supportive."

While George Russell and Carmen Mundt have made several public appearances together and often share glimpses of their relationship on social media, the couple has yet to comment on plans for marriage.

In other news, George Russell will be leading the charge for Mercedes in the 2025 F1 season wherein all teams will be lining up at the O2 Arena, London for a special 75th-anniversary event for F1. Additionally, Russell is nearing the final year of his deal with Mercedes in 2025.

