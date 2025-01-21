George Russell drops two-word reaction on Lewis Hamilton's first post outside Ferrari headquarters

Lewis Hamilton posted a stylish picture on Instagram of him standing outside the Ferrari headquarters, marking his historic debut. His former teammate George Russell wished him good luck in a two-word Italian phrase.

Ferrari fans closely monitored Hamilton's highly anticipated debut. The supporters gathered outside the team's headquarters to glimpse the seven-time world champion. He arrived in Maranello on January 20 and headed straight to the headquarters, styled in a black suit.

Hamilton clicked a picture outside the headquarters building, using Ferrari's sports car as a backdrop. As he dropped the iconic photo on social media, fans went gaga over his sharp look. The post gained over two million likes and thousands of shares in a few hours. Moreover, many notable personnel from the F1 fraternity lauded Hamilton in the comment section.

George Russell, the seven-time world champion's former Mercedes teammate, also joined in sending best wishes to Lewis Hamilton:

"Auguri fratello," Russell wrote in Italian, which translates to 'Best wishes, brother.'

George Russel's comment (R) on Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post [@lewishamilton] (L)

Russell and Hamilton were Mercedes teammates for three seasons. However, the duo had several heated moments, defying team orders and fighting toe-to-toe. In the 2024 season, the 26-year-old beat the 40-year-old 19 times in qualifying sessions.

Keeping the on-track rivalry aside, Russell bid an emotional farewell to Hamilton on his last day at Mercedes. He gifted him a special helmet and shared some memories before sharing a warm hug.

Lewis Hamilton has moved on to Ferrari. He took a tour of the headquarters in Maranello and met with engineers from several departments. He will likely revisit the factory on January 21 to feature in technical briefings and other important introduction meetings. Later, on January 22, he may run Ferrari's old model on the Fiorano circuit.

Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to Fred Vasseur and John Elkann after debut day

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was officially inducted as a Ferrari driver on January 20 by team principal Fred Vasseur and executive chairman John Elkann. In a detailed social media post, Hamilton thanked Vassuer and Elkann for welcoming him into the Ferrari family.

On Instagram, the British driver said:

"Day one. I’m grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, and Fred Vasseur for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people who have been so welcoming."

Hamilton may spend a week in Maranello to get to know the team better. Meanwhile, the fans anticipate his first test with Ferrari, which will likely go on floors on January 22 at the Fiorano track.

