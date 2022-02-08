"I love you brother" - Celebrities and fans send support to Lewis Hamilton after social media return

Lewis Hamilton's return to social media has garnered love and support from multiple celebrities and fans around the world. High-profile celebrities including tennis legend Serena Williams and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner have commented on the Briton's comeback post.

With the F1 community in a constant state of disarray following Hamilton's absence from social media, it is no surprise that fans and celebrities from around the world are racing to shower praise on the seven-time world champion. The Briton posted a picture of himself at The Grand Canyon, announcing his return to social media platforms. While his status in the sport is still unclear as of now, the world champion seems to be in good spirits, posting regular updates and even showcasing his training with personal trainer Angela Cullen.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who is no stranger to the world of F1, commented on his post:

“I love you brother. So much.”

One fan also duly noted that no drivers from the current F1 grid have commented on Hamilton's return.

Hamilton even recently updated his Instagram bio, making multiple fans believe the 37-year-old took some time off on purpose to go on a "spiritual awakening journey." While it is unclear exactly why the Mercedes driver took the break, fans and celebrities are grateful for his return.

Fans claim Lewis Hamilton aware of W13's pace

While most fans just celebrated Lewis Hamilton's return to social media, one fan went as far as speculating that the Briton was smiling in his 'comeback' post because he was aware of the status of the highly awaited Mercedes W13.

The post sparked an inter-fan debate on Twitter regarding whether or not drivers were made aware of the statuses of their teams' upcoming cars. One fan wrote:

“Well, of course he’d know fully the progress Mercedes’ have made and based on previous performance he’d have no reason to doubt it. There’s obviously no way he can know how others cars are looking, but the Merc is Has been the benchmark for 8 years now.”

Chef One @F1_Chef



There’s obviously no way he can know how others cars are looking, but the Merc is Has been the benchmark for 8 years now. @mszpara Well, of course he’d know fully the progress Mercedes’ have made and based on previous performance he’d have no reason to doubt it.There’s obviously no way he can know how others cars are looking, but the Merc is Has been the benchmark for 8 years now. @mszpara Well, of course he’d know fully the progress Mercedes’ have made and based on previous performance he’d have no reason to doubt it. There’s obviously no way he can know how others cars are looking, but the Merc is Has been the benchmark for 8 years now.

Mercedes have yet to confirm whether Hamilton has begun pre-season simulator training, leaving fans wondering about the Briton's involvement in the next edition of the German car. Seeing the driver active with his personal trainer, many believe it is safe to assume that he is taking steps to prepare for his return.

