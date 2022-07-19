Charles Leclerc's €2 million 'Richard Mille' watch found by Italian Police: Reports 

Reports suggest that Charles Leclerc's $320,000 special edition Richard Mille watch that was stolen from the Ferrari driver's wrist one evening in Viareggio, Tuscany in April this year, has been tracked down by police in Italy.

The thieves have been identified by the police and Italian daily newspaper Il Mattino has reported that the watch is in fact worth nearly 2 million and was sold off to a Spanish entrepreneur, who bought it for around just 10% of its actual value.

The watch was reportedly gifted to Charles Leclerc with a special dedication, a “silk-screened signature" of the Monegasque, because of which it garnered significantly less interest and sold for a far lower price than it would have otherwise.

The three theives allegedly attempted to find suitable buyers for the watch for months but only managed to secure a sale worth a fifth of the price that they were hoping to sell it at.

Charles Leclerc's performances bring "enjoyment and joy" to former Ferrari driver

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi recently spoke about the pleasure of watching Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on track and the excitement the driver brings in terms of his racing maneuvers.

In his column for Corriere della Sera, Alesi said:

“After Charles Leclerc’s victory in Austria, he is the driver who absolutely brings me enjoyment and joy in waiting and watching a grand prix. Great stress and great joy. There is nothing comparable to the fun Leclerc brings every Sunday. I think he’s the driver who, for years, has led me to wait and then watch a GP with the utmost attention, total enjoyment. He attacks and overtakes, performs classy manoeuvres. Truly exceptional.”

Speaking of the Austrian GP Sprint race, where Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz battled it out, he added:

“Contrary to what has been said, there was no counterproductive fight.Leclerc was trying to save his tyres at the start. Sainz got a great start and attacked and then left room for his recovering team-mate. Nothing that compromised the chase of Verstappen. Leclerc gets the advantages on his own, on the track, and it is right that Sainz feels he is in contention, useful to the team, without excessive braking.”

Charles Leclerc currently stands second in the Driver Standings with a 38-point deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen, while Carlos Sainz remains in fourth, behind Sergio Perez.

