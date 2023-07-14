Charles Leclerc adamant to bring Ferrari “back to the top” of F1 despite a bumpy season so far

Charles Leclerc remains determined to lead Ferrari back to the top of F1 despite enduring a challenging season so far.

As the fifth year of his contract with Ferrari unfolds, Leclerc finds himself facing high expectations and the pressure to end Ferrari's championship drought.

Charles Leclerc's journey with Ferrari ended on a positive note in the 2022 season, finishing second in the Drivers Standings behind Max Verstappen and helping Ferrari secure the runner-up position in the Constructors' Championship.

The team's strong performance raised hopes for the 2023 season. However, the Italian outfit have encountered numerous setbacks so far this year.

Leclerc finds himself sitting in seventh place in the Drivers Standings, with Ferrari currently outside the top three in the Constructors' Championship after the Silverstone Grand Prix.

The team's struggles have extended Ferrari's championship drought, which has now lasted over 15 years. With expectations mounting, Charles Leclerc shoulders the responsibility of revitalizing the once-dominant Italian team and bringing them back to the forefront of F1.

In an interview with The Guardian, Charles Leclerc recognized that the current season has been far from what was anticipated, but stated that he draws motivation from the challenge.

“This year is far away from where we expected it to be but being a Ferrari driver is something very special. I don’t feel the outside pressure but I am putting myself under a lot of pressure in order to succeed, the responsibility of bringing Ferrari back to the top," he said.

Leclerc said that he remains determined to reshape Ferrari's trajectory and elevate them to their rightful place as consistent title contenders. The Monegasque firmly believes that when that moment arrives, it will be an extraordinary and unforgettable achievement.

“I am the first one who wants to be in a title fight. But it’s not frustrating, it motivates me a lot. I am even more motivated to change that, to bring Ferrari back to where it deserves to be, which is consistently on top. Once we get there I am sure it will be a very, very special moment,” he added.

The passion and enthusiasm surrounding Ferrari serve as both a driving force and a challenge for Charles Leclerc. While the pressure is undeniable, his primary focus remains on his own internal drive to succeed and bring Ferrari back to the pinnacle of the sport.

Family matters: Charles Leclerc's lifeline in the high-pressure world of F1

Charles Leclerc stated that he finds solace and support in his tight-knit family as he navigates the immense pressure of competing in F1. With each passing day, the weight on Leclerc's shoulders grows heavier, particularly due to the high expectations associated with driving for a prestigious team like Ferrari.

Speaking to The Guardian, Leclerc opened up about how he copes with the intense pressure. Unsurprisingly, his family plays a central role in his life and provides him with invaluable support.

Charles Leclerc spoke fondly of his father, who was a significant figure in his life before his untimely passing in 2018 due to cancer. Although his father is no longer physically present, Leclerc continues to cherish his memory and draw inspiration from his legacy.

In the absence of his father, Leclerc's older brother has taken on a pivotal role as a confidant and source of guidance. Charles Leclerc values his brother's opinions and often seeks his input on various matters. Similarly, as his younger brother grows older, Leclerc acknowledges the deepening bond between them, which further strengthens his familial support network.

"My father was this figure for a very, very long time. Since then, my older brother is the person I refer to the most and my younger brother as he is becoming older," said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc also highlighted the unwavering presence of his mother in his life. While she may not possess an in-depth understanding of motorsport or the technical aspects of F1, Leclerc emphasized that he can always turn to his mother for personal advice, knowing that she will be there for him unconditionally. He said,

"My mum, of course, is always there for me for personal advice. I always know I can call my mum, she is always there for me but she lacks the technical side. She’s not too much into motorsport."

As Charles Leclerc continues to compete at the highest level of motorsport, his intimate attachment to his family will undoubtedly remain a vital source of inspiration and encouragement.

