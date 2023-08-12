Charles Leclerc car collection: What does the Ferrari superstar drive?

Charles Leclerc has been racing in Formula 1 since the 2018 season, and right after spending his time as a rookie, he moved to Ferrari. It is apparent that he is an amazing driver, being the title contender in the 2022 season (finished 2nd), and bringing in the results and wins for Ferrari.

His interest in cars is not limited to Formula 1, as he has a $7 million car collection with some of the most iconic ones that have been seen on the road. F1 drivers are known for having a keen interest in cars and being collectors of the same.

Almost all of the drivers on the grid drive luxurious sports cars, and Charles Leclerc is no less.

His current Formula 1 car is the Ferrari SF-23 this season, powered with a 1.6-litre V6 turbo-hybrid engine, which works together with an electric motor to push out more than 700 HP. However, his car collection at home is not limited to the Ferrari, as he has McLaren, Jaguar, Land Rover, and even a Rolls Royce.

Here is Charles Leclerc's complete collection of cars:

#1 Jaguar XF

Image - MotorBiscuit

The Jaguar XF is one of the non-luxurious cars the Monegasque drives. It has a 2-litre turbo-charged engine, producing almost 300 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

#2 Land Rover Discovery

Credits - Autotrader

Land Rover's tough performance and comfort meet in the Discovery, combining a 5.0-litre AJ133 V8 engine to give out 375 HP with a top speed of 249.45 km/h. It also has a 6-speed automatic transmission.

#3 McLaren GT

Credits - Motor1.com

The McLaren GT is one of the most amazing sportscars that the Ferrari driver has. It has a 3,994 cc twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 612 HP, going 0-100 kph in 3.2 seconds.

#4 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Credits - 21Motoring

This car has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine in it that produces around 680 horsepower and is quite a powerful car. It also has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, going 0-100 in 3.5 seconds.

#5 Rolls Royce Wraith

Credits - GQ India

This luxurious car in Leclerc's garage is worth $320,500, and is quite powerful too, producing 624 HP, powered with a 6.6-litre turbo-charged V12 engine.

#6 Ferrari 488 Pista

via charles_leclerc/IG

This is perhaps Charles Leclerc's most well-known, and one of the best collected cars; the Ferrari 488 Pista. Powered with a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine, it produces 710 HP and goes from 0 to 100 kph within 2.9 seconds.

#7 Bugatti Chiron

Credits - GQ India

Arguably the most powerful car in Leclerc's collection, the Bugatti Chiron, producing 1,310 HP with a quad-turbo W12 engine. Goes 0-100 within 2.5 seconds and has a 7-speed automatic transmission.