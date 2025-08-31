Charles Leclerc criticises Ferrari's strategy as the clash with Kimi Antonelli ends his race

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 31, 2025 14:48 GMT
Image credits: Getty:Charles Leclerc
Image credits: Getty:Charles Leclerc

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed out of the 2025 Dutch GP on Lap 53 after colliding with F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli. Instead of raging about the Italian driver's antics, Leclerc decided to criticise Ferrari's strategy as the Scuderia tried to defend against Antonelli’s undercut.

Ad

Charles Leclerc made his first pitstop on Lap 23 onto the hard tires, and his undercut strategy was undone by Lewis Hamilton crashing out and giving others a cheap pitstop. However, the Monegasque was able to regain ground on the safety car restart and soon passed George Russell to get up into P5.

Mercedes, on the other hand, gave Russel the instructions to let Kimi Antonelli by. On Lap 52, the Italian driver pitted for a set of new tires in an attempt to undercut Leclerc in P5. Leclerc, who was seemingly happy to finish the race on the hard tires, was called in the next lap to defend from Antonelli's undercut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As Leclerc came out of the pits, the F1 rookie was close by and on his gearbox by Turn 2. Antonelli, who had already gotten his tires up to the working window, tried making a move into the banked turn 3, and went on the inside of the Ferrari. Unfortunately, the Mercedes understeered into Charles Leclerc on the outside, which put the Scuderia into the wall and ended the Monegasque's race.

Ad

After crashing out of the race, Charles Leclerc took the team radio and complained about Ferrari's strategy, suggesting how he wanted to end the race on the hard tires and not make the pitstop. He said,

“I think that was unnecessary. I mean we can never know what happened but the tires felt good. Anyway, the tires felt good. Anyway, I'm getting out.”
Ad

Kimi Antonelli also suffered a front right puncture as a result of the crash as the tire came off the rim.

Ferrari’s woeful weekend at the 2025 Dutch GP as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton retire

Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton performed poorly in the practice sessions, with the Monegasque complaining about Scuderia's run plan. Both Ferrari drivers narrowly made it out of Q1, but then were able to finish P6 and P7 in qualifying.

Ad

Neither Leclerc nor Hamilton had the outright pace to overtake George Russell or Isack Hadjar. 23 laps into the race, Lewis Hamilton crashed into Turn 3 after running a little wide and washing out. 30 laps after the Briton's crash, his teammate Leclerc also retired from the race after getting involved in a crash on the same turn.

With both Ferraris retiring at the Dutch GP, it'll have implications in the Constructors’ championship with both Mercedes finishing inside the points.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications