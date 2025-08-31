Charles Leclerc criticises Ferrari's strategy as the clash with Kimi Antonelli ends his race

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed out of the 2025 Dutch GP on Lap 53 after colliding with F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli. Instead of raging about the Italian driver's antics, Leclerc decided to criticise Ferrari's strategy as the Scuderia tried to defend against Antonelli’s undercut.Charles Leclerc made his first pitstop on Lap 23 onto the hard tires, and his undercut strategy was undone by Lewis Hamilton crashing out and giving others a cheap pitstop. However, the Monegasque was able to regain ground on the safety car restart and soon passed George Russell to get up into P5.Mercedes, on the other hand, gave Russel the instructions to let Kimi Antonelli by. On Lap 52, the Italian driver pitted for a set of new tires in an attempt to undercut Leclerc in P5. Leclerc, who was seemingly happy to finish the race on the hard tires, was called in the next lap to defend from Antonelli's undercut.As Leclerc came out of the pits, the F1 rookie was close by and on his gearbox by Turn 2. Antonelli, who had already gotten his tires up to the working window, tried making a move into the banked turn 3, and went on the inside of the Ferrari. Unfortunately, the Mercedes understeered into Charles Leclerc on the outside, which put the Scuderia into the wall and ended the Monegasque's race.After crashing out of the race, Charles Leclerc took the team radio and complained about Ferrari's strategy, suggesting how he wanted to end the race on the hard tires and not make the pitstop. He said,“I think that was unnecessary. I mean we can never know what happened but the tires felt good. Anyway, the tires felt good. Anyway, I'm getting out.”Kimi Antonelli also suffered a front right puncture as a result of the crash as the tire came off the rim.Ferrari’s woeful weekend at the 2025 Dutch GP as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton retireBoth Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton performed poorly in the practice sessions, with the Monegasque complaining about Scuderia's run plan. Both Ferrari drivers narrowly made it out of Q1, but then were able to finish P6 and P7 in qualifying.Neither Leclerc nor Hamilton had the outright pace to overtake George Russell or Isack Hadjar. 23 laps into the race, Lewis Hamilton crashed into Turn 3 after running a little wide and washing out. 30 laps after the Briton's crash, his teammate Leclerc also retired from the race after getting involved in a crash on the same turn.With both Ferraris retiring at the Dutch GP, it'll have implications in the Constructors’ championship with both Mercedes finishing inside the points.