Charles Leclerc drops a 3-word reply to a comment on his latest Instagram post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave a short reply to the team's photographer on his last social media post. The Monegasque has had a slow start to the 2025 season and has been the lead driver at the Italian team, with his new teammate, Lewis Hamilton, still taking time to adjust to the SF-25.

Ad

Leclerc has been at the Maranello-based outfit since the start of the 2019 season and has become a fan favorite of the Tifosi with his performances and interactions over the years. Despite being one of the most competitive drivers on the grid, the eight-time F1 race winner is known for his relaxed nature off the track and enjoys spending time with his entourage of close friends and family between races.

On his official Instagram account, where he is the second-most followed driver after Lewis Hamilton, with 18.1m followers, Charles Leclerc posted a series of pictures ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix featuring his physio Andrea Ferrari and girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux. He wrote in his caption:

Ad

Trending

"Andrea put his t-shirt the other way around on the fourth picture, but it was wante,d and I love it."

Ad

In the comments section of the post, Ferrari photographer Anthoine Truchet wrote that the credits of the pictures belonged to him, to which Leclerc replied with a three-word response, saying:

"Thank you beauty."

Snapshot of Charles Leclerc's reply on his post. (Credits-Instagram/@charles_leclerc)

Charles Leclerc signed a contract extension with Ferrari at the beginning of the 2024 season after expressing confidence in winning the world championship under Frederic Vasseur's leadership.

Ad

When Charles Leclerc praised Frederic Vasseur's leadership

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc previously insisted that Frederic Vasseur was the right leader at the helm of the Italian team due to his "emotionally flat" demeanor.

The 27-year-old reflected while speaking with F1.com last year:

"I feel like he's always acting a bit like a balance in the team. Whenever you are having a really good race with Ferrari, everybody feels so good, so happy, and Fred is always the balance of saying: ‘yeah, it's great, but now let's recenter a little bit because it's only one race and we've got many other races.’

Ad

"And exactly the same in bad moments when everybody feels down, Fred is always there to give us the positives in a difficult situation to re-motivate everybody. He's very emotionally flat and that is a really good thing for a team like Ferrari. That’s what is needed in Ferrari, so I’m completely confident and I have full trust in what Fred does,” he added.

The duo came agonizingly close to delivering Ferrari its first title last year as they finished P2 in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren by just 14 points at the end of 24 races and six Sprints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More