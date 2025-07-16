Charles Leclerc expecting major positives with Ferrari following disappointing British GP

Following the conclusion of the underwhelming British GP, Charles Leclerc shared a bright expectation for Ferrari fans ahead of the second half of the season. Speaking about the positives, Leclerc stated that the Prancing Horse are bringing upgrades as soon as the second half of the season begins in late July.

After finishing in P2 in 2024, just 14 points behind McLaren, Ferrari started their 2025 season with huge expectations. However, they fell flat as they failed to capitalize on the opportunity and compete against the Papayas.

After 12 races and two Sprints, the Italian team is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 222 points. The only highlight of the season for them was the 2024 Chinese GP Sprint, along with four podiums. Compared to them, McLaren has nine GP wins, a Sprint win and 20 podiums, and they are leading with 460 points.

As they are miles behind the Papayas midway through the season, Leclerc summed it up by calling it a tougher part. Here's what the Ferrari driver told the media following the conclusion of the British GP:

"Much tougher first part of the season than what we expected. I think when you end up last year like we did, fighting for victories, fighting for the world Constructors’ championship, we started this year hoping that at least we’d start in the same position, which was not the case."

However, the Monegasque driver also informed that the Prancing Horse will be bringing upgrades once the season commences.

“I know that there are more things coming, hopefully as soon as possible, which will help us to close the gap to McLaren, to Red Bull as well. Mercedes seems to be maybe a bit more up and down. But it’s up to us to do a better job than others and try and catch the guys in front," he added.

Currently, Charles Leclerc is in P5 of the Drivers' Championship with 119 points, after 12 races and two Sprints. Compared to him, his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 103 points.

Ferrari boss hailed Charles Leclerc's one important quality

Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, shared his take on Charles Leclerc's one important quality and also opened up about how he often takes extreme steps to blame himself. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"For probably 10 years or so, one of the qualities of Charles is that he is able to blame himself, and one of the faults of Charles is sometimes he’s blaming himself a bit too much! As a team, I appreciate a lot the fact that drivers can say, ‘Okay, my mistake’ – this is positive, because it’s not bringing the team in the wrong direction and they are human." (Via MotorsportWeek)

Leclerc, on more than one occasion, blamed himself for making mistakes in qualifying and for crashing out of the team. However, the Monegasque driver is still error-prone, and despite all the apologies, he has yet to improve fully on his mistakes.

