"Two wins and it’s done" - Charles Leclerc knows he is close to overhauling the points gap to leader Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc is not willing to throw in the towel on his title challenge in the ongoing F1 season and claims he is just two wins away from being right back in the hunt.

Charles Leclerc started the season strong with two wins in the first three rounds of 2022. Since then, the Ferrari man has not been able to get on the top step of the podium, falling to Red Bull's dominance in the six races since.

However, the Monegasque is far from deterred. In an interview with the media following his impressive drive from the back of the grid to P5 at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc said:

“We start again at Silverstone, where we will return to aim for victory. The championship is still long, the gap is 49 points: two wins and it’s done. Seriously, we have to concentrate on ourselves. If we push to the maximum, we have the potential to return to the front.”

Like Leclerc, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is also looking forward to the battle. The Italian said:

“Certainly the fight is not over. There are a lot of races left. We are focused on the next one, not only UK, I think from now to the summer break. In Silverstone, I believe Red Bull will bring a big package there, let’s see what the situation will be there.”

Charles Leclerc feels Ferrari's pace has improved since Barcelona

Charles Leclerc feels Ferrari's pace has been strong since his first DNF of the season at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP in Barcelona, but laments not being able to show it.

Leclerc's record of six pole positions in the ongoing F1 season is largely attributed to Ferrari's pace. Speaking in an interview ahead of the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, the 24-year-old was asked if his qualifying performances this year have left him feeling positive. Leclerc said:

“Yeah, it does. But unfortunately, we don’t score any points on Saturday. So yeah, the Sundays have been a bit more painful this season. But yeah, I can see some positive again. The pace on the race days since Barcelona has been good.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 British GP, Leclerc is third in the overall Drivers Championship standings with 126 points. Success in Britain will be key to him keeping up with Max Verstappen.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Leclerc catch Verstappen? Yes No 0 votes so far