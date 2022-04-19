"I understood the car very early in the season" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on his solid start in 2022

Charles Leclerc has credited his early understanding of the new Ferrari F1-75 as the reason behind his early successes in the 2022 season. The Monegasque driver has taken the championship by storm with three podium finishes in the first three races, including two wins.

With a commanding lead in the standings and a car that seems to have no glaring flaws, Charles Leclerc's confidence is soaring ahead of the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

When asked to share the secrets behind his stellar performances so far in the calendar year, the 24-year-old said,

“It is a very strong car for sure. I think until now it's fitting my driving well. I understood the car very early in the season and I think that is helping me for now. This has been a good surprise. But yeah, we need to keep pushing obviously. For now, it's going extremely well."

Charles Leclerc went on to stress the importance of staying calm after the solid start to the season. The Ferrari driver went on to add,

“There are a lot of things that are going to be quite crazy in Imola for us. Obviously, other than that, it will also be a race weekend where we'll have a sprint race. Whether it's the right track to do it or not, I don't know. I think we'll have the answer after the weekend. I'm pretty sure there's a lot of excitement but we also need to make sure, as a team, that we don't try and overdo things, because there will be a lot of expectations as always. We need to stay calm.”

Leclerc's approach to understanding the F1-75 is something teammate Carlos Sainz is is trying to replicate in an attempt to get his season back on track after a disastrous weekend Down Under.

"We probably have chances for the championship" - Charles Leclerc buoyant after dominating 2022 F1 Australian GP

Charles Leclerc admitted he and Ferrari have a fair shot at the world championship this year after a dominant display at the 2022 F1 Australian GP. The Monegasque driver took pole at Albert Park and led from lights to flag in addition to having the fastest lap of the race.

After claiming Ferrari's first Grand Chelem since Fernando Alonso in 2010, Leclerc was optimistic during his post-race interview with Mark Webber, where he said,

“Yeah, well, obviously we are only at the third race so it’s difficult to think about the championship, but to be honest, we’ve got a very strong car. A very reliable car too and for now, we’ve always been there. So, I hope it continues like this and if it does, we probably have chances for the championship, which obviously makes me smile after the last two years that have been difficult for the team and obviously for myself. So, it’s great to be back in this position.”

Ferrari have confirmed they will not be bringing any major upgrades to their car for the upcoming 2022 F1 Imola GP on account of the sprint race format of the weekend.

