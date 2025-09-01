Charles Leclerc & Ferrari react as Kimi Antonelli posts public apology

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc retired from the 2025 Dutch GP after F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed into him on Lap 53. The Mercedes driver took to Instagram and posted a public apology for ruining the Monegasque's race. Leclerc and Ferrari came out and reacted to the Italian driver's post.

Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli ran P5 and P6 with 20-odd laps left in the 2025 Dutch GP. The Italian driver pitted on Lap 52 to undercut the Monegasque, as it was incredibly hard to overtake on the right and twisty track. Ferrari pitted Leclerc on the very next lap to cover the threat.

As the #16 Ferrari driver made his way out of the pit lane, Antonelli was quick to close up on the back of Leclerc's SF25. With tires already up to temperature, the Mercedes driver made a bold move on the Monegasque into Turn 3.

However, Kimi Antonelli was not able to make the dive bomb stick, ran wide on the exit of the banked corners, and slammed into Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Scuderia was pushed into the barrier, spun around, and ended up retiring from the race.

The Mercedes driver took to Instagram and uploaded a post, reflecting on his race, and publicly apologized to Leclerc. The caption for the post read,

“Good race until the contact with Charles, I apologize as it ruined both our races. Congrats to Isack for his first podium!”
Charles Leclerc liked the post, whereas Scuderia Ferrari’s official account on Instagram responded in the comments section with,

“Appreciated, Kimi. Racing incidents happen 🤝 Onwards to Italy🇮🇹”
While Leclerc retired after the collision, Kimi Antonelli only suffered a front right tire deflation, came into the pits the very next lap under safety car, and continued. However, the F1 rookie was given penalties for the crash as well as speeding in the pit lane, and finished outside the points.

Charles Leclerc looks forward to Monza after a disappointing end to the Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc took to Instagram and uploaded a carousel of seven images from the Dutch GP weekend, with the cover image being the one where he was sitting on the grass, trackside, after crashing out of the race. The caption reflected on the abrupt end to the Dutch GP and suggested that the Monegasque is looking forward to Ferrari's home race. The caption read,

“Not the best start of the second half of the season. But the overtakes were fun. Onto the most special week of the year, Monza ❤️🇮🇹”

Leclerc teammate Lewis Hamilton also crashed out of the Dutch GP as the seven-time F1 champion ran wide into Turn 3 and slammed the SF25 into the barrier.

