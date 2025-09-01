Charles Leclerc impresses Jeremy Clarkson with his thrilling overtake on George Russell: "Holy ****"

Jeremy Clarkson was taken aback by Charles Leclerc's move on George Russell during the recently concluded Dutch GP. The Ferrari driver pulled off a stellar move to overtake him during Lap 32, which fetched him ample accolades from the racing fraternity and experts, including one from Clarkson.
Clarkson, a renowned name around the globe related to motoring, took to his official X account to share his thoughts after Leclerc pulled off the stunning move. Talking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote,
"LeClerc. Holy ****. That’s proper racing."
Clarkson's post on social media surfaced after the Ferrari driver was in contention for P5 with Russell in Lap 32. In doing so, he pulled off a stellar move on Russell, as the Monegasque driver went around the outside, and caught Russell off guard.
Leclerc immediately turned inside to complete the move and snatched P5 from the Mercedes man. However, Leclerc's happiness did not last long as the Ferrari star tangled with another Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli, and was forced to exit his race.
In Lap 53 of the race, Leclerc who was chasing Antonelli for P7, tried going around the outside once again, and hit Antonelli's right front with his left rear tire. As a result, Leclerc tangled and hit the barrier at high speed, ending his race.
The FIA took cognizance of the incident and punished the Italian driver with a 10-second penalty. Leclerc's crash came as a huge blow for Ferrari as the other Prancing Horse driver lost control of his car, and ended up on the barrier, bringing two DNFs.
Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on his "aggressive" move against George Russell
Charles Leclerc opened up about his move on George Russell during the Dutch GP. Speaking about his driving style, the Monegasque driver termed it "aggressive." Here's what he told Sky Sports F1 regarding this:
"It was an aggressive [action]," Leclerc admits. "But we're fighting for championship position—especially in the Constructors' Championship—I don't care much about [the drivers' standings]. So I'll always be this aggressive."
"I was on the limit, but I knew I wouldn't get many more chances after that. He was defending the inside, I was going for the outside. I don't think he expected me to go for the outside. Then he drove into the corner as if I wasn't there, so that's when we made contact," he further added.
As a result of double DNFs, neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton was able to add points to their tallies. Currently, they are in P5 and P6 of the Driver's Standings with 151 and 109 points, respectively. Ferrari are in P2 with 260 points in the Constructors' Championship, after 15 races, and three Sprints.