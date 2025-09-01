Charles Leclerc impresses Jeremy Clarkson with his thrilling overtake on George Russell: "Holy ****"

Jeremy Clarkson was taken aback by Charles Leclerc's move on George Russell during the recently concluded Dutch GP. The Ferrari driver pulled off a stellar move to overtake him during Lap 32, which fetched him ample accolades from the racing fraternity and experts, including one from Clarkson.

Ad

Clarkson, a renowned name around the globe related to motoring, took to his official X account to share his thoughts after Leclerc pulled off the stunning move. Talking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote,

"LeClerc. Holy ****. That’s proper racing."

Jeremy Clarkson @JeremyClarkson LeClerc. Holy shit. That’s proper racing.

Ad

Trending

Clarkson's post on social media surfaced after the Ferrari driver was in contention for P5 with Russell in Lap 32. In doing so, he pulled off a stellar move on Russell, as the Monegasque driver went around the outside, and caught Russell off guard.

Leclerc immediately turned inside to complete the move and snatched P5 from the Mercedes man. However, Leclerc's happiness did not last long as the Ferrari star tangled with another Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli, and was forced to exit his race.

Ad

In Lap 53 of the race, Leclerc who was chasing Antonelli for P7, tried going around the outside once again, and hit Antonelli's right front with his left rear tire. As a result, Leclerc tangled and hit the barrier at high speed, ending his race.

The FIA took cognizance of the incident and punished the Italian driver with a 10-second penalty. Leclerc's crash came as a huge blow for Ferrari as the other Prancing Horse driver lost control of his car, and ended up on the barrier, bringing two DNFs.

Ad

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on his "aggressive" move against George Russell

Charles Leclerc opened up about his move on George Russell during the Dutch GP. Speaking about his driving style, the Monegasque driver termed it "aggressive." Here's what he told Sky Sports F1 regarding this:

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari looks on from the dunes after crashing out of the race - Source: Getty Images

"It was an aggressive [action]," Leclerc admits. "But we're fighting for championship position—especially in the Constructors' Championship—I don't care much about [the drivers' standings]. So I'll always be this aggressive."

Ad

"I was on the limit, but I knew I wouldn't get many more chances after that. He was defending the inside, I was going for the outside. I don't think he expected me to go for the outside. Then he drove into the corner as if I wasn't there, so that's when we made contact," he further added.

As a result of double DNFs, neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton was able to add points to their tallies. Currently, they are in P5 and P6 of the Driver's Standings with 151 and 109 points, respectively. Ferrari are in P2 with 260 points in the Constructors' Championship, after 15 races, and three Sprints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More