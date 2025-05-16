Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton blast “horrendous” brakes during Emilia-Romagna GP practice sessions

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton pointed out braking issues during the practice sessions of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday. The expectations from Ferrari are high for their first home race of the 2025 season at Imola but their drivers seemed upset with their cars at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Ad

The Ferrari cars clearly struggled on the first day of the Grand Prix weekend in Imola as both drivers went off-track during the first practice session. Both Hamilton and Leclerc complained of the car not braking through their radios.

"The brakes in the mode warm-up are horrendous. Mate.... It is not braking," Charles Leclerc said on the radio.

"These damn brakes mate! Ugh, these brakes are a problem," Lewis Hamilton was heard saying on the radio.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ferrari garage would have a lot of work to do overnight in order to correct their issues and get the car ready for the third practice and the qualifying sessions later on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton went fifth fastest in FP1 and 11th fastest in FP2, whereas Leclerc stood 12th fastest in FP1 and sixth fastest in FP2.

After signing legendary Hamilton, Ferrari started the season with high expectations from the racing fraternity but has not been able to convert them into results so far. The team is currently ranked fourth in the constructors' standings, scoring 94 points, behind their rivals, Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren after six races.

Ad

The team has just had one taste of victory with Hamilton winning the Sprint race during the Chinese Grand Prix. Amid high support from the Tifosis at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the team would be extra motivated to deliver a stellar performance and grab a chunk of points.

Ferrari fined after Charles Leclerc's tire error during practice at Imola

Ferrari has been fined €5,000 by the FIA for breaking rules regarding the tire pressures on Charles Leclerc's car during the first practice session of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc missed the media day on Thursday due to an illness but was fit to take the car out for a spin for the practice session on Friday.

Ad

Charles Leclerc Ahead of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Just after the conclusion of practice on Friday, the FIA released a statement regarding regulations regarding tire pressures broken by the Ferrari team.

Ad

"The team representative admitted that these procedures were not followed, which is a breach of Article 30.5 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting regulations. The stewards note that this was during a free practice session. In accordance with similar operational tire infringements in the past, the stewards issue a fine of €5,000," FIA statement read.

Ferrari does have the right to an appeal but is unlikely to do so. Ferrari has brought a set of upgrades to their underperforming SF-25 car this weekend. But both Hamilton and Leclerc were seen struggling due to the brakes during the first day out on the track, raising concerns for the team, going into the qualifying session on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More