Charles Leclerc likes the social media post of Kimi Antonelli apologising to him

Charles Leclerc reportedly reacted to Kimi Antonelli's social media post, where the Mercedes driver apologized to him for the Dutch GP collision. Leclerc, from his official Instagram account, liked Antonelli's post, as did Scuderia Ferrari, which also commented on it.During the recently concluded race at Zandvoort, Leclerc and Antonelli made contact with each other after the Ferrari driver tried to overtake the Mercedes driver. In an ambitious move, Leclerc tried to go around the outside and take P7 in the race.However, seeing Leclerc taking the outside route, Antonelli closed the gap and shut the door in front of him, and his left front tire angled with Leclerc's right rear tire, puncturing the SF-25's tire. As a result, Leclerc was out of the race as he was forced to retire.After the race concluded, Antonelli took to his official social media account to share his thoughts and apology. Taking to the Instagram account, he wrote,&quot;Good race until the contact with Charles, I apologize as it ruined both our races. Congrats to Isack for his first podium!&quot;Leclerc, who was upset after the DNF, put a like on the post, as his team, Scuderia Ferrari, wrote,&quot;Appreciated Kimi. Racing incidents happen. Onward to Italy.&quot;Here is Charles Leclerc's like on Kimi Antonelli's post on the Meta-owned platform:Notably, the contact not only ruined Leclerc's race but also hampered Kimi Antonelli's run. In the end, none of the drivers could extract a good result to help their teams in the Constructors' Championship.Ferrari's other driver, Lewis Hamilton, also faced a DNF after he lost control of his SF-25 and crashed out of the race. Mercedes and Ferrari are fighting each other for P2 in the Constructors' Championship. The Prancing Horse are in P2 with 260 points, 12 points ahead of Mercedes.Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on contact with Kimi AntonelliCharles Leclerc shared his thoughts about his contact with Kimi Antonelli. Speaking about this, the Ferrari driver termed it &quot;aggressive.&quot; Here's what he had to say about it:Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives the (16) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty&quot;It’s a mistake from Kimi,&quot; Leclerc said. &quot;You've got to be very aggressive on a track like this to overtake…maybe it was a bit too much. He went on to touch my rear left and that was the end of my race. So it's disappointing.” (via Sky Sports F1)As a result of the DNF, Charles Leclerc was unable to add points to his tally in the Driver's Standings. He is currently in P5 in the standings with 151 points after 15 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 109 points.