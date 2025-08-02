Charles Leclerc looks back on “really good job” in sensational Hungarian GP pole

Charles Leclerc reflected on his impressive lap after the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. The 27-year-old secured pole position at the Budapest race, largely against the expectations and predictions of many.The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who had been mostly behind the pace-setting McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, throughout the earlier parts of the weekend, surprised many fans by claiming pole position at the event. However, after securing pole, which was Leclerc’s first of the season, the Monegasque driver spoke to the media to explain how he put the lap together.Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Anthony Davidson, the eight-time Grand Prix winner, explained how he managed to string the lap together.“Oh, well. Yes, well, first corner is always very, very difficult. It was very difficult because the entry was a lot more tricky than what I would want, and then a lot of mid-corner understeer, but that was a pretty clean turn one.”Charles Leclerc also expressed his overall delight with his Q3 lap, praising the Ferrari team's pit crew.“…turn 13 was very difficult on exit because it was very oversteery, and I knew that the last thing I wanted was to lose the rear-end corner entry of the last corner because this was also a problem, but everything went well. I was very, very happy because it's been a very, very tricky qualifying for everybody, but for us specifically in Q1, Q2, and then Q3, everything felt even worse, but we managed to do a really good job anyway. Sometimes things happen.”Charles Leclerc secured his first pole position since the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver now aims to turn his pole into a race victory when the lights go out on race Sunday.Charles Leclerc reacts on social media after Hungarian GP poleCharles Leclerc also responded on social media after securing pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old took to his X account to share his excitement following Saturday's qualifying session. The former Alfa Romeo driver, who claimed pole position ahead of both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, posted a series of photos along with the caption:“Poleeeee positionnnnnn 😘Well, this one came out of nowhere. Soooo happy. Let’s push to finish the job tomorrow 🤍”Charles Leclerc started in first place at the Hungaroring circuit. The Ferrari driver generally had underwhelming results at the track; however, he aims to rewrite the record when the race begins on Sunday.While he will undoubtedly focus on winning the race, it is worth noting that Leclerc has only converted one of his last 15 pole positions into a race victory, with that exception being the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, a race known for its limited overtaking opportunities.