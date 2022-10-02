Charles Leclerc needs 'a good night's sleep' after coming second at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc finished second at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, losing out to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Leclerc started the race in pole position but lost out to Perez at the start of the race due to excessive wheel spin. The Monegasque managed to put Perez under pressure at Marina Bay, but couldn't manage to make the move stick in the closing stages of the race.

There might still be a silver lining for Leclerc, however, as the Mexican is currently under investigation for a possible safety car infringement.

The Ferrari driver fought hard against Perez throughout the race, in wet and dry conditions as the track in Singapore ramped up. Perez, however, pulled a sizeable gap to the 24-year-old in the closing stages of the race as Leclerc locked up in a couple of heavy-braking zones. The Monegasque's championship dreams are still alive, but with only five races to go, he would need a miracle if he has to win his first title in 2022.

Speaking to Paul di Resta in parc fermé, Charles Leclerc reflected on the physically demanding race, saying:

"I pushed all the way. The bad start put us on the backfoot and after that it was really difficult to race. I had a bit of wheel spin and lost the moment there".

He continued about the race's physicality, saying:

"Difficult. I need a good night's sleep and get ready for Japan."

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are actively involved in Ferrari's meetings, claims team principal

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto recently explained that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are actively involved in team meetings to ensure that the team can develop and improve holistically. The Scuderia has been heavily criticized for depending on its drivers too much when it comes to race strategy during Grand Prix weekends. Ferrari defended this by emphasizing that this is a way of ensuring that all members of the team are involved to make sure the right decisions are made.

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Italian GP, the Ferrari boss said:

"As far as the drivers are part of the project, as they are no external people, simply being there participating but not being involved, they are involved in all our process of improvement, they are involved in our discussions, they are involved in our review post-races and they are involved real time during the race weekend, whatever we are doing so on the strategies, they are involved in the race, in the discussions that we got on the Sunday morning, and as well during the race itself."

Charles Leclerc's lead over Sergio Perez is now down to only two points after the Mexican's epic win in Singapore. With five races yet to go in 2022, however, we are in for a tight fight for P2 that is set to last all the way to the end of the season.

