"He is clearly in this till the very end" - Charles Leclerc's performance under pressure praised by former F1 driver

Former Force India F1 driver Paul di Resta was yet again impressed by championship leader Charles Leclerc's brilliant qualifying lap in Saturday's session, where the Monegasque secured his fifth pole of the 2022 season. Despite spinning out on his first lap of Q3, the Ferrari driver managed to drive a phenomenal lap later in the session to beat his championship rival Max Verstappen.

As reported by Sky Sports, di Resta praised Charles Leclerc for managing a lap like this despite the pressure of fighting the reigning world champion and spinning in the earlier lap. He said:

“He is prone to a crash, he is prone to a spin, he is right on the edge, but those laps under that pressure and leading the championship, they can win you the championship. When you can pull something like that out when you get back to the garage and keep your head straight he is clearly in this till the very end to fight. When he has been given the chance to deliver this year he has done it every time.”

The Ferrari driver managed to optimize his final chance to put in a great flying lap and secure a strong position for Sunday's race.

"It was a tricky session" - Charles Leclerc reflects on Spanish GP Qualifying

In Saturday's qualifying session, Charles Leclerc proved once again that he has what it takes to fight for the world championship.

After a tough but rewarding session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Monegasque reflected on the drive, saying:

“We really turned things around since yesterday and our team did an amazing job. We struggled a lot in the first two practice sessions this weekend, especially with the tyres. We analysed all the data and made significant changes to the car last night. We saw some improvements this morning when we did a long run and hopefully it will be enough to beat our competitors who have had an advantage in this area for the past two races.”

He added:

“As far as qualifying goes, it was a tricky session. I think that my first lap in Q3 was great until I pushed a little too much in turn 14 and lost the rear. I had just one shot to bring it home after that and I’m very happy with my lap and our performance in general.”

The 24-year-old also secured pole position at the Miami GP last weekend but lost the lead to Max Verstappen, who had started the race from P2. Charles Leclerc will certainly hope to defend his lead this Sunday.

