Charles Leclerc picks Billionaire Elon Musk as his first guest if he ever had a podcast

Charles Leclerc recently picked Elon Musk as one of his first guests if he ever gets to host a podcast show. The Monegasque praised the multi-billionaire businessman for working hard on his creative ideas.

Speaking on Beyond the Grid podcast, the Ferrari driver was asked by F1 presenter Tom Clarkson who would he like to have a podcast with. At first, Leclerc immediately said you, referring to Clarkson, as the two had a good laugh about it.

Charles Leclerc then said that apart from Clarkson, he would like to have a chat with Elon Musk. He then expressed his respect towards the American businessman for turning his massive ideas into a reality.

"You, of course! But apart from you...I have always said, I have [not] had that question for podcast, but for dinner, who would I take for dinner, and I....probably Elon Musk. I feel like he is the kind of guy that had an idea at once that feels completely surreal, but still went and made it happen. And I have a lot of respect for Elon for that," Leclerc said at 40:13

The six-time race winner explained how he too has several creative ideas, but praised Elon Musk for taking those ideas to the next level.

"I am the kind of guy who is super creative and that has a lot of ideas, but to go that far in some of the ideas he has had, it is hugely impressive," he added.

Speaking of racing, Charles Leclerc has been struggling a bit after his Monaco GP win. He and Ferrari trailed behind the likes of McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes in the European leg of the 2024 F1 season, before summer break. As of now, he is in third place in the drivers' championship table with 177 points.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari aiming to maximize the 2024 F1 season rather than focusing completely on the 2025

Charles Leclerc recently talked about whether Ferrari was ditching the 2024 F1 season development and fully committing to the 2025 project.

Speaking on Beyond the Grid podcast, the Monegasque was asked whether Ferrari would stop pushing for results in 2024 and start focusing on their 2025 F1 car. Leclerc explained that in F1, teams and drivers have to always push forward in the current season and not slack off and wait for the next year.

Charles Leclerc added that the Maranello-based team will continue to maximize on-track performance and bring back the momentum they had before the Monaco GP, where they won their last race.

"With a question like this, I will say yes. However, it doesn't work like this in Formula One. You cannot say, 'Oh I'm going to stop working on 24 and 25 I am sure 100% that I'll have a car to challenge for the world title'. We cannot think like that and as a team, we are still trying to maximize this season, we still believe in the highest targets as a team. It's still a long way to go," Leclerc said at 31:02

As of now, Ferrari stands in third place in the constructors' championship with 345 points. They are chasing second-placed McLaren (366 points) and title leaders Red Bull (408 points).

