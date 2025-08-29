Charles Leclerc rages at Yuki Tsunoda during the F1 Dutch GP FP2

Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda had a small incident during the second free practice session at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, which left the former infuriated. The Ferrari driver was on his run plan when he was seemingly blocked by Tsunoda, not to concede him the track position, leading the Monegasque to have an outburst over the radio.

During the two free practice sessions, multiple drivers have complained about their gridmates' lack of awareness in allowing them space to complete their run plans. During FP2, Fernando Alonso first jibed at Kimi Antonelli for being "blind" for not allowing him through while the Mercedes driver was on a slow lap.

This trend then continued in the field as Leclerc caught up to Tsunoda on his hard tire stint, while the latter was prepping for a push lap on the medium tires. However, seeing Leclerc closing up behind at turn 13, he closed the gap that the Monegasque was aiming for, and then the pair engaged in a drag race, which Tsunoda won.

This left Leclerc fuming, as he called out Yuki Tsunoda for his driving.

"What a ****. I mean, even if it's free practice, that should be something, he just doesn't care," he said over the radio.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc continued on a slow lap to gain some distance from the fellow cars on the track, while Tsunoda continued on his run plan.

Charles Leclerc shares that Red Bull and Mercedes are Ferrari's key targets to beat in the upcoming rounds

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc has been the lead point scorer for Ferrari so far this season. He has claimed five podiums in the 14 race weekends held so far and has aided the Scuderia's target of retaining the second spot in the constructors' title.

Talking about his targets for the remaining half of the season, Leclerc shared his ambitions of beating Red Bull and Mercedes and remaining the best of the rest in a competition dominated by McLaren.

"I think they are much faster than we are, but then there's Mercedes, Red Bull, ourselves, and we're all very close in the last two races before the break. I think we kind of had the upper hand, but let's see if we keep that going in the second half," he said.

"But, one target is clear: we want to come back at winning races as soon as possible. Another clear target is that we want to beat both Red Bull and Mercedes, in the next few races and for the second half of the season. One thing though, McLaren remains the team to beat and will be very difficult to beat," he added.

Leclerc sits fifth in the drivers' standings, with a 21-point deficit to George Russell, who is in fourth place.

