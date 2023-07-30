Charles Leclerc reflects on holding off Lewis Hamilton to finish P3 in the Belgium Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish in the Belgium Grand Prix, clinching third position in the final F1 race before the 2023 summer break.

The Monegasque driver demonstrated his prowess by expertly holding off the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, during the intense battle at Spa-Francorchamps.

The weekend had begun on a high note for Leclerc when he secured a pole position in the qualifying session, thanks to Max Verstappen's 5-place grid penalty.

This placed him at the front of the grid, ready to take on the challenging Belgian GP circuit. With the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez leading the pack, Charles Leclerc found himself in a fierce battle with Hamilton, the Mercedes powerhouse.

Despite the relentless pressure from the British driver, Leclerc managed to maintain a solid pace and skillfully defended his position for a considerable portion of the race.

During the post-race interview with Sky Sport F1 at the parc ferme, Leclerc was asked about his experience fending off the relentless advances of Lewis Hamilton.

He responded with characteristic humility, acknowledging that he had the pace to keep Hamilton at bay initially. However, as the race progressed, he was instructed to conserve fuel, which affected his performance in the latter stages.

"Yes, until I was told to do some fuel-saving and this was quite big at the end of the race, and then I was struggling a bit more," Leclerc stated.

Despite this challenge, he managed to hold his ground and skillfully defended his position against the formidable Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc's strategic acumen was evident when he mentioned being aware of Hamilton's intention to pit for the fastest lap.

"The pace was there to keep Lewis behind and then I knew he was going to pit for the fastest lap which made my life a little bit easier," Leclerc said.

The result was a well-earned third-place finish for Charles Leclerc, securing crucial points for his team.

Charles Leclerc reflects on Carlos Sainz's crash, Red Bull dominance, and the special meaning behind his wristbands

In a race that saw Charles Leclerc clinch an impressive third-place finish, the Monegasque driver shared his thoughts on the Belgian GP. He also expressed his concern for teammate Carlos Sainz, who unfortunately couldn't finish the race due to an early crash with McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

After the thrilling race at Spa-Francorchamps, Leclerc took a moment to assess his performance and that of his team. He spoke highly of his own performance, describing the weekend as "quite positive" for the Scuderia Ferrari, especially in terms of pace.

Charles Leclerc expressed satisfaction with his race, highlighting his podium finish as a testament to the team's progress and potential for future success.

However, amidst the celebrations, Leclerc did not forget about his teammate's misfortune. He showed genuine concern for Carlos Sainz, acknowledging that the Spaniard had the pace to perform well in the race.

The early incident with Oscar Piastri that led to Sainz's retirement was a setback for the Ferrari team, but Leclerc's compassion and camaraderie emphasized the close bond between the drivers. Charles Leclerc said:

"We've had quite a positive weekend on our side in terms of pace. Of course the race went good on my side. Shame for Carlos as I think we had a good pace."

Comparing Ferrari's performance to that of Red Bull, who dominated the race with a one-two finish, Leclerc was candid about the team's room for improvement.

He recognized that Ferrari still had work to do, particularly in terms of off-race pace and tire degradation. Red Bull's relentless pace and overall dominance have been evident in recent races.

"When you look at Red Bull we still have a lot of work to do especially in terms of off-race pace because degradation and everything, they're quite far ahead," Leclerc continued.

When questioned about a unique detail noticed during the post-race interviews, Charles Leclerc revealed the significance behind the bands he was wearing on his wrist.

The bands were a special bond from Monaco, his hometown, and he expressed immense pride in wearing them.

"Well actually it's a band from Monaco and I'm very proud of wearing them so I always have them on me," he concluded.