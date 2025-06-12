Charles Leclerc reportedly losing trust in Ferrari’s ability to win championships

Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari Formula 1 driver, is reportedly losing faith in his team's abilities to deliver championship-caliber challengers. He has been with the Italian outfit since 2019 but has yet to win his maiden championship.

The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season has been filled with turmoil for the Maranello-based team. It is in second place (165) in the standings but way behind the dominant McLaren outfit (362 points).

This has led to rumors of Team Principal Fred Vasseur heading toward the exit. Moreover, as reported by Corriere della Sera, Leclerc was losing faith in the Italian team. After the first nine rounds, the Monegasque driver is in fifth position in the Drivers' standings with only 94 points.

Charles Leclerc's worries can be understood from the fact that the leading McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is way ahead with 176 and 186 points, respectively. Also, the Ferrari driver has so far managed three podium finishes in comparison to Norris and Piastri's eight.

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur content with P2 in 2025

Fred Vasseur - Source: Getty

While reports of Charles Leclerc losing faith in Ferrari have been making the rounds on the web, Fred Vasseur, after the Spanish GP, asserted that he was content with Ferrari's second place in the 2025 Constructors' championship.

In Round 9, Leclerc secured a strong third-place finish, with Lewis Hamilton ending up in P6 in the Spanish Grand Prix. This has allowed the Italian outfit to get the jump on Red Bull and Mercedes, who are on 159 and 144 points.

In line with Ferrari's performance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the jump on rivals, Vasseur added, via F1:

"I prefer to be second than fourth or fifth. Honestly, if you have a look, we were 50 or 60 points behind Mercedes and Red Bull after China, when we were disqualified, and now we are in front of them. I think that over the last four or five events, we did a decent job. But we also have to keep in mind that we are [here] because we want to win races, but we don't want to be P2," Vasseur said.

Ferrari ended the 2024 F1 season in second place (652) in the standings, but that time around, they missed out on first place to McLaren (666) by just 14 points. However, given the huge performance gap between the SF-25 and MCL39, it seems unlikely that the gap at the end of 2025 would be close.

Next up on the race calendar for Charles Leclerc and Co. is the fast-approaching Canadian Grand Prix that will take place at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing circuit. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race last year.

