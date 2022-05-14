Charles Leclerc's Ferrari F1-75 sees worrying electrical problems during filming day at Monza

Ferrari's 100km run across 17 laps during the filming day for their F1-75 earlier this week in Monza reportedly ran into issues. As reported by Motorsport, Charles Leclerc's F1-75 presented some trouble as the test did not pass, with rumors of electrical problems. Towards the end of his stint, the car was brought back to the pit lane after being retrieved by the mechanics.

The report stated:

“There was a rumour that the red car had suffered electrical problems with the 066/7 power unit, as the F1-75 stalled at the end of the straight, just before the Variante and then was not restarted.”

Focus now shifts to Barcelona next weekend



Filming Day in Monza
Focus now shifts to Barcelona next weekend

The explanation for this, however, is far less worrying as the team had no option but to stop the car at that point. This was done to remain within the regulations which state that 100km is the maximum distance that may be covered during a filming day.

The report further stated:

“In order not to go beyond the limit, Leclerc turned off the F1-75 at the end of the straight and the red was driven to the pits pushed by hand by the mechanics. Someone spoke of electrical problems, while it was only a strategy for respecting the FIA distances.”

The report also mentioned:

“Ferrari tried to choose a date for the filming day that was also functional to the debut of the first developments of the F1-75 that will debut at the next Spanish GP.”

With both Ferrari and Red Bull bringing upgrades at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, the race could prove to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was "too generous" in Miami, says former F1 driver

Former F1 driver and columnist Jolyon Palmer claimed that in his fight against the reigning world champion, Charles Leclerc was simply "too generous" at last week's inaugural Miami Grand Prix. Writing in his column on F1.com, he stated:

“After all the drama of his [Lewis] Hamilton title fight in 2021, [Max] Verstappen must be appreciating this fight so far, with both drivers being extremely respectful of one another, but [Charles] Leclerc in Miami was surely too generous. Maybe he was hoping to get the DRS on the long straights next lap, but unlike in Bahrain or Jeddah where that tactic worked, the next DRS wasn’t on the corner exit – but seven turns later, Verstappen could break clear, and did. The drivers were maybe a little soft with Verstappen in Miami, but I also thought the race strategy from Ferrari was kind to Red Bull.”

Despite a Ferrari front-row lockout, Max Verstappen secured his second race win of the season in Florida.

