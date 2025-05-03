Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops 1-word reaction on Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a short reaction on Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, recent Instagram post. Leclerc and Sainz were teammates at Ferrari for four years and were considered arguably the strongest lineup on the grid.
The duo were highly competitive and did not let shy away from going wheel-to-wheel against each other and not give an extra inch on the track. However, despite some minor tense moments, they managed to share a friendly dynamic off the track and often were seen spending time together in the promotional events.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's respective partners, Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson, also get along famously and are often spotted in the F1 paddock sharing a laugh. Their camaraderie extends away from F1 circles as well.
In a recent post on Instagram, Donaldson, who hails from Scotland and is a model by profession, shared a couple of pictures of herself wearing Ralph Lauren and wrote in her caption:
"Dreaming in Polo Intimates 💭 | available @harrods @PoloRalphLauren"
Saint Mleux was impressed by Donaldson's attire and gave a one-word reaction in the comment section, writing:
"Beautyyy."
But it was a day of disappointment for their partners on the track as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were downbeat about their result in the Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, finishing in P6 and P15, respectively.
Charles Leclerc reflects on his P6 at Sprint Qualifying
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said that his final lap in the SQ3 was 'good' but was dejected with the overall lack of pace in the SF-25 thus far.
The eight-time F1 race winner told Sky Sports of his Sprint Qualifying:
"Bad. The lap was good. But the pace is just not at all there for now, so it’s a bit annoying but it’s the way it is for now. I’ll try my best tomorrow to try to do something special with the start, but to be honest, there’s not much room for improvement today. It was just… that’s the pace of the car."
"It’s every corner, really, so it’s not like we are particularly weak in one type of corner. Yes, the slow speed seems to be a little bit more of our weakness, but it changes from one weekend to the other, so it’s just not great," he added.
Charles Leclerc was just a place ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Sprint Qualifying session and will have his work cut out for him in the Sprint Race on Saturday, May 3. In the only other sprint race this year in China, Leclerc finished in P5 whilst his teammate took the victory.