Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops 1-word reaction on Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a short reaction on Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, recent Instagram post. Leclerc and Sainz were teammates at Ferrari for four years and were considered arguably the strongest lineup on the grid.

Ad

The duo were highly competitive and did not let shy away from going wheel-to-wheel against each other and not give an extra inch on the track. However, despite some minor tense moments, they managed to share a friendly dynamic off the track and often were seen spending time together in the promotional events.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's respective partners, Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson, also get along famously and are often spotted in the F1 paddock sharing a laugh. Their camaraderie extends away from F1 circles as well.

Ad

Trending

In a recent post on Instagram, Donaldson, who hails from Scotland and is a model by profession, shared a couple of pictures of herself wearing Ralph Lauren and wrote in her caption:

"Dreaming in Polo Intimates 💭 | available @harrods @PoloRalphLauren"

Ad

Saint Mleux was impressed by Donaldson's attire and gave a one-word reaction in the comment section, writing:

"Beautyyy."

Snapshot of Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment...Credits-Instagram/@iamrebeccad)

But it was a day of disappointment for their partners on the track as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were downbeat about their result in the Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, finishing in P6 and P15, respectively.

Ad

Charles Leclerc reflects on his P6 at Sprint Qualifying

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said that his final lap in the SQ3 was 'good' but was dejected with the overall lack of pace in the SF-25 thus far.

The eight-time F1 race winner told Sky Sports of his Sprint Qualifying:

"Bad. The lap was good. But the pace is just not at all there for now, so it’s a bit annoying but it’s the way it is for now. I’ll try my best tomorrow to try to do something special with the start, but to be honest, there’s not much room for improvement today. It was just… that’s the pace of the car."

Ad

"It’s every corner, really, so it’s not like we are particularly weak in one type of corner. Yes, the slow speed seems to be a little bit more of our weakness, but it changes from one weekend to the other, so it’s just not great," he added.

Charles Leclerc was just a place ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Sprint Qualifying session and will have his work cut out for him in the Sprint Race on Saturday, May 3. In the only other sprint race this year in China, Leclerc finished in P5 whilst his teammate took the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More