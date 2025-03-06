Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux drops 2-word reaction on Carlos Sainz’s partner’s IG post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux gave an adorable reaction to Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson on social media. Leclerc and Sainz were arguably the strongest pairing on the grid for four years at Ferrari from 2021 to 2024.

The two drivers went hammer and tongs against each other on the track despite racing for the same team but remained friendly off the track. Not just the two drivers, but their respective partners developed a friendly bond as well that went beyond the F1 paddock.

Rebecca Donaldson, who is a model by profession, recently posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a grey gown for the Dior Show on her social media platform, Instagram.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux could not help but appreciate the post as she gave a two-word reaction in the comments section, stating:

"Love thiss."

Snapshot of Charles Leclerc's girlfriend's comment...Credits-Instagram

Not just Charles Leclerc's girlfriend but Mercedes driver George Russell's partner Carmen Montero Mundt too reacted to the pictures, stating:

"Incredible."

Snapshot of George Russell's girlfriend's comment...Credits-Instagram

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson are arguably the most fashionable pair in the F1 paddock as evidenced by their attires during race weekends. However, the Williams F1 claimed that he "inherited" his fashion sense from his father Carlos Sainz Sr, not his girlfriend. The Spanish driver revealed to The Times:

“One of the things I have inherited from my dad, apart from the love and passion for our sport, is his sense of style and taste for quality clothing,”

Carlos Sainz was romantically linked with Rebecca Donaldson in 2023 initially but it was later confirmed that the pair were dating after she was spotted during one of the race weekends.

Carlos Sainz Sr. chimes in on his son's marriage plans

Former Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that he believed that marriage was a "difficult decision" in everyone's life while commenting on the prospects of his son getting married in the future.

Speaking with Hola Magazine, the 62-year-old reflected on the topic and said:

“Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children.

"You have to meditate on it. I’ve already been with my two daughters, this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear," he added.

Carlos Sainz Jr. will enter the 2025 F1 season after finishing fifth in the 2024 World Championship. The Spaniard won two races during the previous year, namely the Australian Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix.

