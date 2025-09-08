Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Sainz's partner's social media post

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are regarded as having an amiable bond on the F1 grid, a relationship that has transversed into their partners over the past years, as Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson are often spotted in the paddock together. Moreover, with the Scottish model sharing a new post on her Instagram account, Mleux also shared her reaction to the post with a two-word reaction.Mleux and Donaldson often accompany their partners in the F1 paddock throughout various race weekends during the racing season. So, whenever the two are present in the motorhomes at a venue, they often align their times to meet each other at the racing festivals.Their bond also splurges over on social media as both Donaldson and Mleux comment on each other's posts frequently. The Williams driver's partner recently shared a carousel of images as a part of her Italian GP dump, as she captioned the post:&quot;💫&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Charles Leclerc's girlfriend commented on the post, as she wrote:&quot;Ahhh prettyyy ❤️&quot;Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post | Source: InstagramCharles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were teammates at Ferrari between 2021-2024, sharing multiple victories together.How did Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's day go at the Italian GP?While both Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson were present at the Italian GP, their boyfriends competed for different outfits as Sainz made way for Lewis Hamilton at the Scuderia earlier in the year.This meant that they were rooting for different squads in Monza this year around, leading to differing storylines going down during the race weekend for the pair. Mleux was rooting for Charles Leclerc, who finished an elated P4 in front of the Tifosi, and said (via Ferrari):&quot;I gave it my all. I tried to hold on to P3 after overtaking at the start, but I lost grip with my tyres overheating and struggled to keep Oscar behind. In the end, we just didn’t find the pace to fight for the win today, but at the same time, we maximised our result and didn’t leave anything on the table.&quot;&quot;Monza is always a special race for us. The incredible amount of support from our tifosi means so much to us and we’ll give everything to be back on the top step of the podium next year and make them proud.&quot;While Donaldson's partner, Carlos Sainz, was rather dejected with a P11 finish, as he said (via Williams):&quot;Difficult day in the office today... With a damaged car we couldn’t do anything to recover more positions. It’s tough to miss out on good points and digest another race like this, but the speed is there and we’ll do our best to bounce back for Baku.&quot;The two F1 fashion icons are slated to meet each other later in the year as eight race weekends are left to play for in the 2025 F1 season.