Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops 2-word reaction on Pierre Gasly's partner's IG post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux gave a short reaction to Alpine driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes's recent social media post. The two French-speaking drivers have been friends since their karting days and have competed against each other since their junior days.

Ad

The duo are often spotted hanging out in the paddock and on the driver's parade, and are known as best friends in the sport. In one of the episodes of Netflix's F1 Series 'Drive to Survive' in Season 7, the French driver was even seen having dinner with Leclerc and his family during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Not just Leclerc and Gasly but their respective girlfriends, Saint-Mleux and Gomes, too share a friendly equation. Both Saint-Mleux and Gomes are of similar age and are influencers by profession, with the latter doing modeling for magazines as well.

Ad

Trending

On her most recent Instagram post, Pierre Gasly's girlfriend posted a series of pictures from her vacation in Bahia in Brazil.

Ad

In the comments section of the post, Alexandra Saint-Mleux gave a two-word reaction in appreciation of the pictures, saying:

"Ouhh aestheticc 💓💓"

Screengrab of Alexandra Saint-Mleux's comment on Francisca Gomes's Instagram post (@kikagomes)

Charles Leclerc will be accompanied by his girlfriend for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, as evident by their posts on social media.

Ad

Charles Leclerc previews the Saudi Arabian GP this weekend

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he believed that the Italian team was working in the right direction and would continue to work on improving the car ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP after bringing an upgraded flow in Bahrain last weekend.

On the team's official website, the eight-time F1 race winner previewed the weekend and said:

Ad

“I think we are working in the right direction, and we must stick to the same approach. We’re beginning to see the results of our work, and we are ready to make further progress.

I think even in Bahrain a podium finish would have been possible, and I hope that the first free practice sessions will confirm that we can also be in the running here, even if just getting on the podium is not what I really want to be fighting for.”

Ad

Commenting on the fast and flowing nature of the track, the 27-year-old said:

“It reminds me of a street circuit, very extreme in some corners, which you have to tackle confidently and without hesitation, even if the walls are always waiting if you make a mistake. I also think the upgrades introduced in Bahrain should help us at a circuit with these characteristics, so I am keen to go out on track and see how the SF-25 handles it.”

In the last two races, Charles Leclerc has finished P4 on merit and has jumped quite a few places in the driver standings, as he currently sits in P5 with 32 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More