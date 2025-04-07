Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops a one-word reaction to Pierre Gasly's partner's latest IG post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux gave a short reaction to Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes in the latter's recent post on social media. Leclerc and Gasly have been competing against each other since their junior days but have maintained a friendship off the track over the decade.

Leclerc and Gasly entered the pinnacle of motorsport at a similar time, with the former making his entry in 2018 with Sauber just a couple of races after the Frenchman's opportunity with Toro Rosso in late 2017.

When not racing, Leclerc and Pierre Gasly are often spotted spending a lot of time together off the track doing activities such as attending tennis tournaments at Monte Carlo and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, their respective partners also get along, as evidenced when Leclerc's girlfriend gave her reaction to the Alpine driver's girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes' Bali-themed pictures posted on Saturday.

Saint Mleux could not help but comment on the picture and gave a one-word reaction, writing:

"Uff 🤩🤩"

Snapshot of Charles Leclerc's girlfriend's comment on Pierre Gasly's partner's post...Credits-Instagram

Charles Leclerc has been dating Alexandra Saint Mleux for a couple of years after being first linked with her in 2023, whereas Pierre Gasly has been going strong with the 21-year-old Portuguese model Francisca since the beginning of 2023.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his P4 finish at the 2025 Japanese GP

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc felt he had a "very boring" race at the Suzuka International Circuit, given that he did not have the pace to fight for the podium places and a good gap over the cars behind him.

Speaking with F1.com, the Monegasque driver reflected on what he felt was an uneventful outing in Japan on Sunday and said:

“It was a very boring race for me! The McLarens were too fast in front and I was trying to manage the gap with George behind – he was a little bit faster at the end, I was a little bit faster in the middle part of the race. But that’s the absolute best we could do, and it’s a bit of a shame that there’s not more in the car," LeClerc said.

Further mentioning that while he was not completely dissatisfied with the outcome, the team still had work to do following his P4 finish.

"I’m happy in a way because after a weekend like this, we’ve done so much, and on Friday I feel like I found a way to help me maximize the car more for the future, so that’s good. But I’m not happy that, whenever we maximized our result, that means it’s a P4, that is the best result we can do, and we’ve got to work on that.”

Charles Leclerc moved to 20 points from three races and one Sprint in the 2025 season and currently sits P6 in the driver's standings. The season will move forward to Bahrain GP, with the race taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 13.

