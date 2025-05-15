Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux opts for pink dress to make a fashion statement at Cannes

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, hogged the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival with her stylish statement outfit. The 22-year-old posed in a striking pink dress that showcased her sense of style and elegance.

The partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver stepped out at the event in a soft yet vibrant hue of pink, featuring a scaly-like design at the torso. She paired it with a subtle accessory for what marked her first appearance at the prestigious film festival. Taking to Instagram to share photos from the event, the fashion influencer posted a carousel of images accompanied by the caption:

“First time in Cannes yesterday was so memorable. Such a fun time celebrating inspiring women in art, film & fashion 🌸 thank you @lorealparis for bringing everyone together.”

Although best known for her relationship with Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux is steadily becoming a name in fashion circles. The 22-year-old art history student has a growing fan base on social media, where she continues to make waves with her blend of classic and artistic fashion flair. Her presence at the Cannes Film Festival serves as another testament to her rising influence in the fashion and entertainment space.

While her partner Leclerc was absent from the event, the Monegasque driver will aim to turn his underwhelming start to the 2025 Formula 1 season around at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The 27-year-old endured another difficult outing at the recent Miami Grand Prix, crashing on his way to the grid during the sprint and finishing only seventh in the main race of the weekend.

Charles Leclerc reacts after the Miami Grand Prix weekend

Charles Leclerc reacted following his outing at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner endured a difficult race weekend at the Florida circuit.

The Ferrari driver, who had entered the weekend off the back of his first podium finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, witnessed his weekend unravel unexpectedly. First, the former Sauber driver crashed his car after heavy rainfall on the way to the grid for the sprint race. The crash ruled him out of the sprint race.

Things didn’t improve much for the Monegasque driver in the main event. After a torrid qualifying session saw him secure only eighth on the grid, Leclerc managed to gain just one position, ultimately finishing in seventh. However, reacting following the conclusion of the event, Leclerc shared a series of photos on Instagram accompanied by the caption:

“Until next year, ciao Miamiii.”

Leclerc’s struggle at the Miami race largely mirrored that of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. While the British driver appeared to thrive during the sprint, thanks to his expertly executed tire strategy during the wet race, he failed to make any meaningful strides during the Grand Prix, finishing the race in eighth place.

While the Miami Grand Prix indeed did not play out to script for Leclerc and his Ferrari team, the Monaco native will now shift his focus to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola—a race in which he achieved a podium finish during the 2024 edition.

