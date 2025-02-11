Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux gave an adorable reaction to Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's recent post on her social media. The two drivers had a great relationship on and off the track when they were teammates on the Italian team from 2021 to 2024.

Not just the two drivers, but their girlfriends as well had a warm and friendly equation with each other as they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions.

Recently, Carlos Sianz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a backless black gown at an event in Venice, Italy.

Trending

Alexandra Saint Mleux, who was spotted in one of the pictures, commented on Donaldson's post with multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend on her Instagram...Credits-Instagram

The 21-year-old was present at the same event and posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle herself, including multiple images with Carlos Sainz's girlfriend. In her caption, she wrote:

"Hosted the crush dinner in the city of love."

Despite being competitive on the track, Leclerc and Sainz were able to maintain a harmonious off-track dynamic which was reflected in their interactions in front of the media.

Charles Leclerc gives a hilarious reaction to Carlos Sainz's exit from Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he would not miss his former teammate Carlos Sainz 'like crazy' given that he will only be moving to another team.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Monegasque commented on his supposed bromance with the Spaniard and said:

“On one hand, it’s not like I’m going to miss him like crazy because he will still be in the paddock, maybe 20 meters away. So as I’ve said for Fred [Vasseur], Carlos isn’t my girlfriend either.

“And so I really like Carlos, but I’m sure we’ll spend still a lot of time together. We have a really good relationship that will stay there even after our relationship within Ferrari.”

The eight-time F1 race winner expects to continue his off-track bond with the 30-year-old and added:

“Yeah, we won’t be working any more together, but we’ll still spend time together. But he is a good person and we get along very, very well. That helps us to work together very well.”

Charles Leclerc will be joined by Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari from 2025 onwards as the seven-time F1 world champion will be replacing Carlos Sainz in the team.

The British driver officially made his first appearance as part of the Italian team on January 20 and had his first day in the red car a couple of days later in Fiorano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback