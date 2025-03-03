Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest social media post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux has commented on Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram pictures, sharing her delight at the fashion model's latest post. The Monegasque driver has been going out with her for nearly two years after she first appeared in the F1 paddock during the 2023 Monaco GP.

Ad

The 22-year-old has frequently visited the paddock since then. She is friends with Leclerc's ex-teammate Sainz's girlfriend, who has been romantically linked with him since 2023 and similarly supports the Williams F1 driver in the paddock. The two influencers' bond is evident from their social media posts.

The Scottish model posted pictures of herself in Elie Saab's all-white attire at an event by Vogue Italia:

Ad

Trending

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend shared her reaction with multiple 'heart eyes' emojis:

Screengrab of Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post (@iamrebeccad)

Leclerc and Sainz also have a close bond off the track. The Spaniard has described him as one of his closest teammates in F1 alongside Lando Norris. At the end of the 2024 season, he left the Italian team to join Williams on a multi-year contract but had some glowing words for his ex-teammate.

Ad

Carlos Sainz on Charles Leclerc's chances of winning the championship

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz has said he believes his former teammate Charles Leclerc is ready to fight for a driver's championship in the 2025 season, despite having the challenge of Lewis Hamilton as his new teammate in Ferrari.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the four-time F1 race winner reflected on the Prncing Horses' chances in 2025:

Ad

"Let's see how everyone starts the year but I remember saying to all the Ferrari people when I left that they are ready to fight for championships and win a championship this year. All the learning processes that I'm doing right now with Williams when I left Ferrari, the team was bang on, perfect to go for it.

Ad

I think Charles because he's the only guy I know and I don't know Lewis personally or his driving etc., I know Charles is ready to fight for a championship."

Despite the optimistic approach from Sainz, Leclerc was hesitant to comment about the SF-25's performance at the end of the official pre-season test in Bahrain last week. The eight-time F1 race winner believed that he and the Italian team had work to do before the first race of the season in Melbourne in mid-March to compete against the challenge of McLaren this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback