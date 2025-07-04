Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux gave an adorable reaction to Williams F1 driver and Leclerc's former teammate Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media. The Monegasque is one of the most popular and loved drivers on the current F1 grid and appeased many watching with his exceptional racecraft and raw speed on the track.

Ad

Although yet to win a championship, Leclerc is arguably the second-best driver behind Max Verstappen on the current grid and has eight victories to his name. Apart from his driving skills, the 27-year-old is also known for his fashion sense and has a wide range of brands in his kitty.

On a personal front, the Ferrari driver has been dating Saint-Mleux for more than two years and she is a frequent presence in the paddock on race weekends. The 23-year-old is an Instagram influencer and has a following of 2.3 million on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Saint-Mleux is often spotted hanging out in the paddock with Charles Leclerc's ex-teammate Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, with the duo extending support towards each other.

Donaldson, who hails from Scotland, recently posted a series of pictures on her social media post on Instagram in which she could be seen posing on a beach.

Ad

Alexandra Saint-Mleux in the comments section of the post replied with a couple of 'heart eyes' emojis to cheer on Donaldson.

Snapshot of Alexandra Saint-Mleux's comment...Credits-Instagram

Not just their girlfriends, but the two drivers have also shared a good equation as teammates at Ferrari from 2021 to 2024.

Ad

Charles Leclerc reveals Carlos Sainz's influence on some key areas

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that Carlos Sainz has helped in certain key areas, like work ethic and discipline, during their time as teammates.

As per F1.com in Abu Dhabi 2024, the Monegasque driver praised the Spaniard and said:

“He's helped me to improve in so many areas – his work ethic, his talent, just everything he brings. The discipline he has, he's been just such an incredible teammate. And I think if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it's a big thanks to Carlos."

Ad

"He's just been extremely quick. And in Formula 1, as Lando said, some things you don't really have explanations for. There's also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time, and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team. But I'm sure that it's just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins."

Charles Leclerc helped Ferrari finish in the Top 3 of the Constructors' Championship in their four years with the team, twice finishing P2 in 2022 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More