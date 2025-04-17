Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux sets a fashion statement with her latest social media post 

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a series of pictures on her latest social media post. The 27-year-old is one of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid and boasts over 20 million followers on Instagram and X.

The Monegasque driver debuted in the sport with Sauber in 2018 but quickly made his place in the Italian team the following year when he replaced Kimi Raikkonen. He became the main man of the Maranello-based outfit after outracing Sebastian Vettel in his first year in Ferrari and went on to sign the biggest contract in the team's history.

Despite his success on the track, Charles Leclerc has managed to keep a tight group of people, which includes his close friends, family, and girlfriend, around him to navigate the world of F1. He has been dating Alexandra Saint Mleux since 2023, after she was first spotted in the paddock in Monaco.

Saint Mleux is an influencer and model by profession and has often been spotted in the paddock to support the Ferrari driver. She will be by Leclerc's side in Jeddah as well for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

However, ahead of the race weekend, the 23-year-old posted a series of pictures in fashionable attire on her Instagram. She wore a yellow gown in the desert.

Charles Leclerc cheekily gave himself credit for clicking the images in the comment section.

Charles Leclerc reflects on the SF-25's performance in 2025

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that the road to recovery to catch to leaders, McLaren, would be "longer" than expected, given the SF-25's performance issues at the start of the 2025 season.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the 27-year-old reflected, via Crash.net:

“I don’t know. I think I felt the tunnel is a bit longer than what I would want. Eventually, I’m sure that we’ll find our way, but how long before we do? I don’t know."

Leclerc spoke of the performance in Bahrain and added:

“I think we just need more overall downforce, more grip. I think the balance we are extracting the maximum out of the car at the moment, but there’s just nothing more. I need more grip to go faster around the corner.

“I think the pace was just missing. Then, obviously, when the pace is missing, whatever strategy you do, you’re always on the wrong side of things. We are just not fast enough.” Leclerc said.

After a slow start to the year, Charles Leclerc has managed consecutive P4 finishes in Japan and Bahrain and had a pair of P5 finishes in the Chinese GP Sprint and main race.

