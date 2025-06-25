Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux shows off matcha green yoga outfit with a 4-word message

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, shared glimpses of her trip to the mountains on social media. Saint-Mleux posted a four-word message as she donned a matcha green yoga outfit for a partnership post with Alo.

Saint-Mleux shared a couple of pictures on the Meta-owned platform, showcasing her travels to a scenic mountainous location full of lush greenery. She had Leo, Leclerc's beloved pet, as her companion.

Her outfit was sponsored by Alo Yoga, one of the leading yoga apparel makers in the world. She shared the following caption to her post on Instagram:

"Little change of scenery @alo."

Here's the post by Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Instagram:

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux have been dating each other since early 2023. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Wimbledon Championships that year. Saint-Mleux often travels to races to cheer for the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc resorts to Alexandra Saint-Mleux for fashion guidance

During an interview with Tatler earlier this year, Charles Leclerc shared that Alexandra Saint-Mleux has a keen eye for fashion, and he looks to her for fashion guidance. Leclerc said:

"If anything, I am probably the one asking her for advice. Alexandra has a very good fashion eye, so she has much more advice to give to me than I have to her; she is very interested in it and gives it a lot of time.”

The couple recently made an appearance at the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 movie premiere in New York's Times Square. Leclerc donned an off-white suit, while Saint-Mleux sported a black gown.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Alexandra Saint Mleux walk in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico - Source: Getty

Formula 1 hosted the official movie premiere in the United States shortly after the 2025 Canadian GP. It was attended by multiple F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, the co-producer of the movie.

Charles Leclerc is currently racing in his seventh year at Ferrari, with a new teammate in Hamilton. The seven-time world champion joined him this season after parting ways with Mercedes after 12 long years.

The Monegasque driver is P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 104 points after 10 races and two Sprints, while Hamilton is P6 with 79 points. Ferrari trails McLaren and Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship.

Leclerc and Ferrari will return to F1 action this weekend at the Austrian GP, scheduled for June 29 at the Red Bull Ring.

