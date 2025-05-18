Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux turns heads in her latest paddock appearance with pet 'Leo'

Ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, arrived at the paddock with her pet dog, Leo. She donned a black coat with the Ferrari logo imprinted, which caught fans' attention.

Saint Mleux, Leclerc's long-time partner, is a popular personality amongst F1 fans. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts brand endorsements and other sneak peeks from her life.

Moreover, Saint Mleux is also famous for her fashion sense. Her paddock fits are widely popular on social media, as much as the couple's pet dog, Leo.

On Sunday, May 18, Alexandra Saint Mleux arrived at the Imola Circuit paddock with her pet dog, Leo. She donned a black blazer with Ferrari's logo on the side to show her support for the Italian team. She and Leo arrived alone with no signs of Charles Leclerc.

Interestingly, Leclerc had a terrible outing in the qualifying session of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He failed to advance past Q2 and managed to get a P11 start. Moreover, his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, didn't improve either, as he finished below him at P12.

Not only that, Leclerc appeared visibly disappointed after the qualifying round. He explained that no matter how hard he tried to cover the deficit on Sunday, he could not produce miracles since the car's performance was limited.

Throughout the weekend, Leclerc complained about stiff brakes and the instability around high-speed chicanes. Notably, he has had only one podium finish this year in Saudi Arabia. In six races, he scored 53 points, good enough to rank P5 in the championship race.

Charles Leclerc apologizes to Italian fans after disappointing qualifying in Imola

Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, at their home race in Imola, Ferrari saw both of their drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, knocked out in Q2, finishing P11 and P12, respectively. Naturally, the drivers were disappointed to let down the home fans and apologized accordingly.

Leclerc, meanwhile, admitted that his car, SF-25, is not good enough to compete. Talking to the media, he said, via The Race:

“It's just frustrating; I'm very disappointed with the performance at the moment. I guess the only thing we can say is [I'm] sorry to the fans that have traveled many kilometers to come and see us, and the best performance we could give them was an 11th and 12th place; this hurts. But I hope I can do some miracles tomorrow, to be completely honest. For now, there's nothing that gives me hope for tomorrow's pace, because I think the potential of the car is not good enough at the moment.”

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are yet to win a Grand Prix this year. The latter, however, won a sprint race in China but has consistently underperformed in Grand Prix races.

