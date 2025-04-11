Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend attends the 2025 Monte Carlo Open

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, attended the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Saint-Mleux usually accompanies Leclerc on race weekends, and the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Saint Mleux is a digital creator and an art historian with a significant online presence consisting of more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The couple has been seen together at different sporting events, including the NBA and Wimbledon.

She shared a picture of her watching the clay court action at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, where the ATP 1000 event is currently ongoing.

Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc had given his Ferrari seat to Dino Beganovic for the first practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix this Friday, April 11. Leclerc finished fourth in the second practice session ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished eighth.

Leclerc is being partnered by a new teammate for this year, Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, who replaced Carlos Sainz for the second Ferrari seat before the start of the season. Ferrari has had a tough start to the season and will hope to get closer to the top teams in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc - Source: Getty

Leclerc has scored 20 points in the three races this season, his best finish being fourth in the Japanese Grand Prix, which was his 150th race start in Formula 1. Ferrari is expected to bring upgrades which would help improve the performance of the car and give a strong result.

Charles Leclerc hopeful of positive result in Bahrain after new parts and upgrades

Charles Leclerc is hopeful of closing the gap to rivals, McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes. The Monegasque driver expects improvements and significant steps towards the Constructors' and the Drivers' championships.

Ferrari currently sits in fourth position in the Constructors' championship after the opening three rounds of the 2025 season. The Scuderia faced a double disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton disqualified due to excessive plank wear and Charles Leclerc disqualified for not reaching the minimum required weight.

"We’ve got some new bits on the car coming [this weekend], which I hope will help us to close that gap a little bit, Whether it will be enough to close the complete gap, I don’t think so, I don’t think there’s that in what we’re bringing here. I hope it will help us to be closer but it’s still quite a significant step. In Suzuka I think that this was the gap that there is between McLaren and ourselves, which is three-tenths, and we need to work very hard to catch that," Charles Leclerc explained via F1.

Hamilton also felt optimistic for Sunday's race in Bahrain and felt excited for the new upgrades that Ferrari has in place.

