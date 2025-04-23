Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend wishes Leo’s “best auntie” on her birthday

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, wished his brother Lorenzo's fiancée, Charlotte Di Pietro, a happy birthday. She called her the couple's pet dog, 'Leo's auntie' in her Instagram post.

Leclerc, the famous Monegasque F1 driver, was raised in the highly influential city of Monte Carlo, situated in Monaco. He has two brothers, Lorenzo and Arthur. Both brothers followed Charles' footsteps into racing. However, Lorenzo quit a long time ago, while Arthur is competing in F2.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Charlotte Di Pietro, earlier this year. A dentist by profession, Charlotte celebrated her birthday on April 23. Apart from family and friends, the birthday girl also got special mention from Leclerc's girlfriend.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, shared a few pictures of her and Charlotte Di Pietro on Instagram to wish the latter a happy birthday. Alexandra called her beautiful and the best auntie to their pet dog, Leo'.

Alexandra Saint Mluex's IG Story [Image Source: @alexandrasaintmleux/Instagram]

Saint Mleux has been dating Leclerc for a few years, and the duo made their relationship official through social media. Alexandra is an art and history student but also a famous internet personality. She supports Leclerc on race weekends and is widely popular for her fashion fits in the paddock.

That being said, Leclerc leveled up in the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week, where he clinched his first podium of the season. In a brilliantly fought race, he came home P3, a moment of relief for the Ferrari camp.

Charles Leclerc opens up on surprising podium win at Jeddah

Charles Leclerc at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Ferrari secured their first Grand Prix podium of the 2025 season as Charles Leclerc finished P3 at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. However, the Monegasque driver was surprised with the results as he struggled with understeer while racing behind George Russell.

It was when Russell pitted for a fresh tire that Leclerc was able to extract the best performance from the SF-25 in clear air. Talking to Motorsportweek, the Ferrari driver said,

“The car just felt good . And to be honest, I was struggling a lot when I was behind George with the car balance and a lot of understeer, and I hate that. And as soon as he pitted, the front came alive and the car felt a lot better. So then I could manage the fronts a little bit better, and the performance came much better once I was in free air.”

However, Charles Leclerc was particularly unimpressed with the SF-25's inconsistencies. He argued that the car's qualifying and race pace differ significantly because Ferrari is not doing something right.

He added that the shortcomings should be resolved soon, as he cannot afford to lose more points in the upcoming races. His deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri is currently 52 points.

