Charles Leclerc’s manager breaks his silence after rumors linking him to a move away from Ferrari in 2027

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 20:05 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Previews - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks in the Paddock with his manager Nicolas Todt during previews- Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's manager Nicolas Todt gave a clear answer to rumors linking the Monegasque to a move away from Ferrari at the start of 2027. The 27-year-old has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2016 and made the move to the Italian team at the start of the 2019 season after impressing everyone with his performances in his debut campaign with Sauber in 2018.

The eight-time F1 race winner has formally cemented himself as one of the best drivers on the current grid and has made a name for himself as arguably the quickest driver over a single lap. At the start of the 2024 season, Leclerc signed a multi-year contract extension with the Maranello-based outfit that could see him probably stay with the iconic team until 2028.

However, owing to a poor campaign from the Prancing Horses from Ferrari, there have been reports swirling that Charles Leclerc could be eyeing a move away from the team as early as 2027 in his bid to race in a championship-contending car. Charles Leclerc's manager, Nicolas Todt, who is the son of former Ferrari manager Jean Todt, responded to the rumors and said:

“Charles is one of the best talents of his generation, with Max and a few of the drivers. He’s not a baby anymore because he has done a lot of seasons with Ferrari, and of course, I think that we still need to have a winning car.
"Today, we have a good car, but not enough to win the title... We hope it will happen, and we hope next year Ferrari will have a very good car with the new regulations.”
Charles Leclerc has been reported to have held talks with McLaren, Red Bull, and Aston Martin for a potential switch in 2027.

Charles Leclerc expresses his love for Ferrari amidst recent rumors

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he was very much in love with the Italian team and drew motivation from his strong feelings towards the iconic brand.

As per the Mirror, the Monegasque reflected on his goal of winning with the team and said:

"I've always loved Ferrari, and that's where I draw my motivation from because I want to bring back Ferrari to the top, no matter how long it takes. I'll do absolutely everything until I stop believing in the project. But, at the moment I'm fully into it, I'm fully working on it and that's what motivates me.
"It's underwhelming compared to where we wanted to be, but it's a situation we are in and as a driver I've got to make the best out of this situation, not only for the team but also for myself."

Charles Leclerc's best finish in F1 remains his P2 in the 2022 season, as he is yet to compete for the championship in the sport.

